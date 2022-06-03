Ciara Shows Off Her Moves on Her Ford Bronco at a Gas Station

There are a lot of celebrities out there who make filling up their car a big deal. Either for a photoshoot, a get-together, or showing off their dance moves, the gas stations have seen quite a lot. Now, it’s Ciara's turn, who is showing off her twerking moves on her Ford Bronco.
Ciara has recently had quite a successful vacation and it shows. She and her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, had a short trip to France, where they attended a wedding, the Cannes Film Festival amfAR Gala, and the Monaco Grand Prix. The two were there to support Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.
Now that they’re back home, Ciara is back to work and having fun. While the singer is not usually one of the celebrities who seek clout for their wealth and lavish lifestyles, she did take her modified Ford Bronco out of the garage for her latest Instagram post.
Ciara held a random dance party at a gas station as she promotes her upcoming single, “J.U.M.P,” in the background. Sure, these gas prices are no reason to start dancing at a gas station, as some people pointed out in the comments, but it looks like it was the perfect set for Ciara and her friends.
This isn’t the first time she showed off her modified Ford Bronco, as she previously twinned with her one-year-old son, Win Harrison. The off-roader offers two powertrains, a 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four engine mated to either a seven-speed manual or ten-speed automatic gearbox, or the 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost, which is the top-of-the-range, sending 306 horsepower (310 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) to all wheels via a ten-speed automatic transmission. It's unknown which engine option the singer went for.
Ciara’s Bronco received upgrades from Maxlider Brothers Customs, modifying the front bumper, wheels and tires, and adding new LED lights, among others, as the list includes options to go with "base" or "premium" packages, or even add your own separate upgrades if you feel like there's something missing.
The Bronco seems to have a lot of meanings for Ciara and Russell Wilson’s family. The NFL player has just signed with the Denver Broncos this season and they have recently added a new member to their family: a dog also named Bronco. So, it should surprise no one to see that Ciara also drives a Ford Bronco.
