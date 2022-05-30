Ciara and Russell Wilson's French Adventures Included the Monaco GP and a Maybach

Ciara and Russell Wilson were among the celebrities that attended the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix this year. They had several commitments in France, but their adventure also involved a yacht and a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
Singer Ciara and her NFL husband, Russell Wilson, had so much fun this past week. During their French holiday, the two attended a wedding, the Cannes Film Festival amfAR Gala, and the Monaco Grand Prix.
The famous couple was there to support the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team and had seats above the team’s pit. The two shared several snippets of Lewis Hamilton making pit stops for tire changes and a look at Mick Schumacher’s crashed Haas car as it was removed from the track. They also commented on the heavy rain that delayed the prestigious race for almost an hour.
In one of the pictures shared on her account, Ciara posed with famous model Naomi Campbell, who was also in attendance.
Besides all the "good times” at the Monaco GP, the couple’s holiday included a yacht trip and a ride in a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which seems to be a courtesy of the German brand. Later on, Wilson added a short video on his Instagram Stories with the brand’s iconic three-pointed star logo, writing: “Grateful to our Mercedes-Benz family.”
The luxurious sedan is from the previous generation, a W222, but it’s both comfortable and powerful. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class came in two flavors, the S 560 with a 4.0-liter V8 engine and the S 650 with a 6.0-liter V12 engine under its hood, putting out 621 horsepower (630 ps) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque.
Needless to say, Ciara and Russell Wilson's entire weekend seems to have been about luxury and comfort, just as the Mercedes-Maybach is. Add to the mix an unnamed yacht and that is the perfect recipe for a lavish French holiday.
