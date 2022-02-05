Ciara Does Some Ford Bronco Twinning With Her One-Year-Old Son

Twinning was once a huge thing with certain parents or even with adult couples, who expressed their love and commitment by wearing matching clothes. It is still a thing today, though it’s taken on a different form.
You may call it car-twinning or car-matching, but the idea is the same: a (usually rich, usually famous) person gets to show off a sweet new ride, and a kiddie car in matching color and make for the younger members of the family. With certain celebrities who rely a lot on social media visibility for their career and assorted businesses, like Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner, car-matching is quite next level.
Put it differently, some celebrities have a couple of garages for their own cars and then at least one garage for the kiddie cars that match their own. When it comes to automotive flex, bragging online about your kid’s kiddie cars is the hottest thing right now.
Ciara is not quite there yet, but she’s into car-matching, too, and would like you to know it.
Earlier this week, the singer posted a video from her driveway, in which she’s standing up in her own custom Ford Bronco SUV, while one-year-old Win Harrison is next to it, in a kiddie Bronco. They’re of matching colors and, while Win is more interested in what he could possibly forage out of his nose with a finger, Ciara looks smitten with her life-size version. Unsurprisingly so.
Also shown in the video is a brief glimpse of the custom Jeep Wrangler she’s owned since at least 2011, which made a surprise appearance on Instagram recently, prompting fans to believe she was about to drop new music. Legend has it that, whenever Ciara brings the Jeep out, new music follows.
That said, Ciara is not the kind of celebrity to seek clout for the cars in her driveway. Her posts are usually about family life and her business ventures, so for fans, it must be refreshing to get a glimpse into this other side of her: the Bronco-driving, Bronco-twinning mom.
Put it differently, some celebrities have a couple of garages for their own cars and then at least one garage for the kiddie cars that match their own. When it comes to automotive flex, bragging online about your kid’s kiddie cars is the hottest thing right now.
Ciara is not quite there yet, but she’s into car-matching, too, and would like you to know it.
Earlier this week, the singer posted a video from her driveway, in which she’s standing up in her own custom Ford Bronco SUV, while one-year-old Win Harrison is next to it, in a kiddie Bronco. They’re of matching colors and, while Win is more interested in what he could possibly forage out of his nose with a finger, Ciara looks smitten with her life-size version. Unsurprisingly so.
Also shown in the video is a brief glimpse of the custom Jeep Wrangler she’s owned since at least 2011, which made a surprise appearance on Instagram recently, prompting fans to believe she was about to drop new music. Legend has it that, whenever Ciara brings the Jeep out, new music follows.
That said, Ciara is not the kind of celebrity to seek clout for the cars in her driveway. Her posts are usually about family life and her business ventures, so for fans, it must be refreshing to get a glimpse into this other side of her: the Bronco-driving, Bronco-twinning mom.