Iggy Azalea Car-Matches Range Rovers With Her 1-Year-Old Son Onyx

Coordinating with your kid is something not only celebrities do, though they tend to go overboard with it. Whereas regular folks will match outfits with their children, the bigger the budget, the bigger the number of options.
Iggy Azalea, for one, is getting his and hers Range Rovers for herself and her son Onyx. It’s true, hers is the real deal, while her son’s is only a kiddie car. Still, she’s telling her fans she’s going the extra mile to ensure the two vehicles are a match.
According to a recent tweet from the Australian rapper, she drives the limited-edition, customizable Autobiography. For Onyx, who just turned one this June, she bought a Range Rover Evoque, the kiddie version. “I’m getting rims on it so it can be like the mini version of mine!” Iggy gushes on social media.
To her credit, Iggy’s purchase is mild compared to what other celebrities have. Then again, even though she’s a rapper and she’s often bragging about her finances on social media (as one does), Iggy was never exactly into collecting cars, whether for the passion of it or the ‘Gram.
Remember when Khloe Kardashian showed one of the garages on her property, and it had everything in it but real cars? Or when sister Kim showed off an entire garage packed with just kiddie rides? By comparison, Iggy is almost showing restraint: a baby Evoque goes for a maximum of $350, and it doesn’t sound like she splurged on anything else besides the kiddie car. Of course, for a celebrity with an estimated net worth of $6 million and rising, that’s peanuts.
Asked by a fan whether she built an entire driving course for the son on her property, the rapper says, “Lol, he sits in the car seat babe he’s 1.” He may be one, but he’s old enough to get into the game.
I bought onyx a baby range today and I’m so excited.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 18, 2021
Mama has the autobiography and baby boy has the evoque ????????