Barcelona’s Newest Star Aubameyang Flaunts Some of the Boldest Custom Luxury Cars

Some athletes prefer to be more reserved when it comes to their jaw-dropping possessions, ranging from luxury properties to ultra-expensive cars and jewelry, while others are a lot more open about their high-end toys. In the case of 32-year-old football star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it’s obvious that he loves to have fun and experiment with new looks, making the most of his stunning luxury car collection.
The Spanish media reported that the former Arsenal captain took a private jet to Barcelona, with the deal being signed on Monday evening. The Gabon striker is now Barcelona’s newest addition. His transfer will save Arsenal more than $20 million (£15 million) in wages, BBC reports.
In addition to his success on the field, Aubameyang was also known for his truly impressive car collection. If you thought that only Saudi royalties go for the gold-wrapped look for their ultra-luxury cars, Barcelona’s new star shows otherwise. He famously had his Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini Urus, and Range Rover Sport wrapped in gold by celebrity car customizer Yianni Charalambous. A video of one of his gold-wrapped Lamborghinis on social media has almost two million views, and most of the fans went crazy for the customization.
But opinions were split when it came to getting a new look for his stunning $2.7 million (£2 million) LaFerrari. A couple of years ago, he decided to take his 217 mph (349 kph) supercar from the legendary red to a chrome finish, and many fans were not happy with that. As Yianni Charalambous put it back then, “This is going to be a massive love and hate.”
One thing’s for sure – the former Borussia Dortmund star isn’t afraid to go for bold car looks and show off his impressive fleet. According to The Scottish Sun, it adds up to at least 12 luxury vehicles, including another three Ferraris, a Porsche Panamera Turbo Techart, and an Aston Martin DB9 Volante 2.
Perhaps his new contract with Barcelona will inspire him to add another expensive beauty to the collection, or go for some other controversial customization.
In addition to his success on the field, Aubameyang was also known for his truly impressive car collection. If you thought that only Saudi royalties go for the gold-wrapped look for their ultra-luxury cars, Barcelona’s new star shows otherwise. He famously had his Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini Urus, and Range Rover Sport wrapped in gold by celebrity car customizer Yianni Charalambous. A video of one of his gold-wrapped Lamborghinis on social media has almost two million views, and most of the fans went crazy for the customization.
But opinions were split when it came to getting a new look for his stunning $2.7 million (£2 million) LaFerrari. A couple of years ago, he decided to take his 217 mph (349 kph) supercar from the legendary red to a chrome finish, and many fans were not happy with that. As Yianni Charalambous put it back then, “This is going to be a massive love and hate.”
One thing’s for sure – the former Borussia Dortmund star isn’t afraid to go for bold car looks and show off his impressive fleet. According to The Scottish Sun, it adds up to at least 12 luxury vehicles, including another three Ferraris, a Porsche Panamera Turbo Techart, and an Aston Martin DB9 Volante 2.
Perhaps his new contract with Barcelona will inspire him to add another expensive beauty to the collection, or go for some other controversial customization.