Betty White’s Beloved 1977 Cadillac Seville, Parakeet, Is a Must-See Beauty

Things Betty White will always be remembered for: her work, her animal activism, her undying devotion for late husband Allen Ludden, and her love for Cadillacs. One of them, Parakeet, can be seen in a museum in Pennsylvania.
On December 21, 2021, just days ahead of her 100th birthday, legendary actress, comedienne and animal lover Betty White passed away at her home. Tributes from fellow celebrities, friends and fans continue to pour in, and will probably continue to do so as the documentary Betty White: A Celebration will run in U.S. theaters on December 17, on what would have been her 100th birthday.
Betty loved cars, though arguably not as much as she loved animals. This one, which she called Parakeet (she named all her cars after birds, and found inspiration for the names from the paint color), was particularly special for her, since it had been a gift from her late husband Allen Ludden.
It was a surprise gift, too, as she would say in interviews years later: Ludden had returned home from a job and, as customary, he didn’t want Betty to wait for him at the airport. So, he drove home, but not in a taxi: he arrived in this Seamist Green 1977 Cadillac Seville he had picked up for her. The special kind of pastel green had been chosen with her in mind, since she loved pastels. The combination of the green and the white vinyl top and the white leather interior turned it into an instant attention-magnet.
The Seville was factory loaded and rear-wheel drive, but it also featured a few extra touches, like a small dash plaque that reads “Betty.” The actress would later add an AT&T phone inside, so she could always be reached for business. It is still inside the car.
Betty loved Parakeet, though she didn’t drive it too much. In 2002, she donated it with 18,000 miles (29,000 km) on the odo to an animal charity. It then ended up with a Houston collector who donated it to the Antique Automobile Club of America Museum (AACA Museum) in Hershey, Pennsylvania. It’s been there all this time, either on display or offered for special tours in the storage section.
If you’re a fan of the legendary actress and are in the area, know that the Parakeet will go back on display at the museum on January 16, 2022, with the following day having been declared Betty White Day. The video below is for those who can’t make the visit.
