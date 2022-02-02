This Swiss Hydrogen-Powered Flying Boat Will Be a Luxury Water Limousine

Only a few years ago, the idea that luxury transportation could also be sustainable seemed far-fetched. But there’s a growing trend in this industry showing increased concern for the environment, also because maritime regulations are set to become even harsher in the following years.
The concept of a hydrogen-powered fast or even flying boat isn’t exactly new. But the model created by engineering students at the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands was designed as a racing boat, and the French model that won the 2022 Innovation Award at CES is more of a shared mobility shuttle. This means that the new hydrogen fuel cell vessel called the Jet is the only luxurious boat of its kind that can also fly, with an elegant design that resembles a limousine.
French yachtsman Alain Thebault, a world sailing speed record holder and the inventor of L’Hydroptere, founded a company called TheJet ZeroEmission, based in Switzerland, which wants to blend high-end water transportation with the latest eco-friendly technologies. With a sleek design and elegant silhouette, the Jet features hydrogen fuel cells, hydrofoil technology, plus automatic software controls for flight height, roll, and pitch.
The result is a luxurious boat that can fly 2.6 feet (80 cm) above the water, with a take-off speed of 18 knots (20.7 mph/33 kph), reaching up to 40 knots (46 mph/74 kph) when cruising.
The Jet is being built by Zenith Marine Services in the UAE and will be officially launched in Dubai next year. That’s the perfect place for such a vehicle, meant to operate “in the most glamorous spots of the world” and enjoyed by “exclusive individuals” or high-end hotels, boasting enough room for six to eight passengers. But a bigger, more widely available version will also follow, called the Liner.
The Dubai launch of this luxurious, clean-energy flying boat for the rich will undoubtedly be one of the most glamorous events of next year.
