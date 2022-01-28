Kim Kardashian Arrives at Jeff Bezos’ LA Mansion for a Billionaires’ Dinner Date

Your best friend and their lover might make for a great double date, but it’s nothing to how Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson roll. Their double date turned out to be none other than multi-billionaire Amazon boss slash “space cowboy” Jeff Bezos.
Kim Kardashian is no longer “just” a reality star, having long transitioned to a variety of business ventures, politics, and criminal law, all of which added credibility to her reputation and helped her join the billionaire elite. Jeff Bezos, on the other hand, is the world’s second-richest man after Elon Musk, but he’s also been courting big-time celebrities in order to appear more like one himself.
In a way, this piece of news isn’t surprising: Kim Kardashian took her beau of three months Pete Davidson for a dinner date with Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, TMZ reports.
The media outlet has a couple of blurry photos of Kim’s custom ride pulling in at Bezos’ estate, a $165 million Beverly Hills property he bought in 2020 from the Warner family (of the Warner Bros., in case you were wondering). From the photos, it looks like they’re still using the Rolls-Royce Ghost Kim customized with Platinum Motorsports, which Pete has been driving a lot lately.
According to the same source, the couple stayed there for a few “hours” before heading out. No word on what the dinner party was all about or whether there were other guests present, so the Internet is burning with questions about what possibly the world’s biggest reality star could have to talk about with the Amazon boss.
Popular theories include a hosting job on Saturday Night Live for Bezos (like Musk did in May last year, cementing his status as a bonafide celebrity), a possible flight to the edge of space on Blue Origin either by Kim or Pete, or the less spectacular venture of selling Kim’s Skims line of loungewear on Amazon. Or maybe they found some common ground in being billionaires and worked from there.
