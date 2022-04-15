Russell Wilson and Ciara List Mansion for $36 Million, With Detached Garage and Own Dock

Russell Wilson and Ciara just listed their Bellevue mansion for $36 million. The place comes with a detached garage and its own dock that could accommodate two jet skis and a yacht.
Russell Wilson has just been traded from the Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in a huge haul. Which means he has to pack up his family and move from his mansion in Washington.
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his famous wife, R&B singer Ciara, have just put their mansion in Bellevue up for sale for the staggering price of $36 million. The sale includes a two-parcel waterfront estate that spreads on 1.89 acres. They purchased the first parcel in 2015, a year before they got married, and the second in 2019, and they splashed $13.4 million. A few years later, they’re looking to almost triple their money for the property.
The house, built in 2007, measures 11,104 square feet (1,032 sq m) and comprises six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half bathrooms over three floors which you can reach both by a wrought iron circular staircase or an elevator. There is a 20-ft (6 m) ceiling, while the place includes two formal dining rooms, plus an office/ library with black-painted paneling.
If the new owner needs to unpack a lot of clothes, accessories, and shoes, the mansion provides them with 200 square feet (18.6 sq m) of custom closet space.
As for entertainment, there’s a games room lounge, a wood-paneled theater room, a children’s playroom, and a recording studio.
Another perk of the mansion is a two-story treehouse wrapped in fake greenery. Inside, there’s a faux-fur rug, a leather sofa, and a flat-screen TV, surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows.
Russell Wilson and Ciara are always in good shape and there's a reason for it: the house includes a well-stocked gym, detached from the main house, and sitting next to a three-car garage. On the property, there’s also a mirror-walled dance/yoga studio.
Set on a high point near Lake Washington, it offers panoramic views of the lake and the city, and it comes with its own dock, big enough to fit two jet skis and a 60-ft (18 m) yacht.
