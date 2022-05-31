Lewis Hamilton Is "Grateful" for the Fans Who Attended the Monaco GP, Meaning the Celebs

Over the weekend, the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix took place, and, as usual, it was a star-studded affair. And Lewis Hamilton took the time to show that he’s “grateful” for all the celebrities who support him.
For the Monaco Grand Prix, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, who has won there three times, started and ended the race in the eighth spot, after being held up for most of the race by two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso.
But the seven-time British World Champion also took the time to show that he’s “grateful for the fans that came” to the Monaco Grand Prix. He added several pictures on his Instagram Stories, showing some of the famous names who were there to support Mercedes.
Among them was American DJ Diplo, who posed in front of Hamilton’s racing car ahead of the race, writing: “Stole paddock credentials just to get this close to @lewishamilton’s umbrella, what’s really going on under there?”
After attending the Cannes Film Festival, retired snowboarder Shaun White and his actress girlfriend, Nina Dobrev, were also in attendance at the Monaco Grand Prix. White also got the chance to snap a picture with Hamilton and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Team Principal and shareholder, Toto Wolff. They were joined by actress Zoey Deutch and actor Jimmy Tatro, and also took pictures with Haas’ Team Principal Guenther Steiner and Alfa Romeo’s driver Valtteri Bottas.
Lewis Hamilton also reshared Nina Dobrev’s reaction to the cars whizzing past the stands, adding a laughing emoji and Russell Wilson’s short video of him making a pit stop for new tires. The NFL star had attended the event with his wife, singer Ciara. The racing driver also added a photo of a fan wearing a Hamilton t-shirt, with the inscription "Here on my honeymoon but looking for husband #44."
LeBron James, who was also at the GP, posed with Hamilton after the race. The British driver posted the picture and wrote: “King of kings, great seeing you brother.” James also shared the picture on his account, writing: “BECOME LEGENDARY!! Good seeing you brother!!”
