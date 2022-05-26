Lewis Hamilton Recalls Racing With Broken Arm, "Can Overcome Anything When I Fight for It"

Lewis Hamilton, seven-time Formula One World Champion, has the mindset of a winner and wants everyone to know that. His latest Instagram post, when he recalled racing with one hand after breaking the wrist of the other at 15, proves just that.
So far, the season could’ve gone better for the seven-time World Champion. But he’s getting there. Lewis Hamilton reminded everyone why he’s one of the most dedicated drivers out there this weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix. He even called the recovery “better than a win.”
He’s currently in sixth place in the 2022 Driver Standings, with 46 points. Ahead of him sit Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, and his teammate, George Russell. The first three spots are filled by Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc, and Max Verstappen.
But Lewis Hamilton still has faith in his team and his own skills. Not long ago, he revealed he could’ve fought the Red Bull team in Spain had it not been for his collision with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen.
In his new Instagram post, the British racing driver recalls a different hardship in his career: racing one-handed. He explained that when he was 15 years old, he fell off his bike and hurt his wrist. He said he was “in so much pain I walked myself to the hospital where doctors told me it was broken and I needed a cast.” That’s very normal for someone with a broken wrist.
But Hamilton is far from that kind of normal. He explained: “I had just started the European Formula A championship and this meant I wouldn’t be able to compete. I was so terrified, I could not afford to lose my McLaren contract.”
Proving he had his eyes on the prize, he continued, “So I did what I had to do: had the cast removed, put on a lighter weight one, and raced one handed. I won that championship.”
What did he learn then? “I’ve known since then that I can overcome anything when I fight for it. Whether it’s driving with an injured wrist or fighting my way up the grid like I did last weekend. The same is true for you. Fight for what you want. You’ll get it.”
He’s currently in sixth place in the 2022 Driver Standings, with 46 points. Ahead of him sit Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, and his teammate, George Russell. The first three spots are filled by Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc, and Max Verstappen.
But Lewis Hamilton still has faith in his team and his own skills. Not long ago, he revealed he could’ve fought the Red Bull team in Spain had it not been for his collision with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen.
In his new Instagram post, the British racing driver recalls a different hardship in his career: racing one-handed. He explained that when he was 15 years old, he fell off his bike and hurt his wrist. He said he was “in so much pain I walked myself to the hospital where doctors told me it was broken and I needed a cast.” That’s very normal for someone with a broken wrist.
But Hamilton is far from that kind of normal. He explained: “I had just started the European Formula A championship and this meant I wouldn’t be able to compete. I was so terrified, I could not afford to lose my McLaren contract.”
Proving he had his eyes on the prize, he continued, “So I did what I had to do: had the cast removed, put on a lighter weight one, and raced one handed. I won that championship.”
What did he learn then? “I’ve known since then that I can overcome anything when I fight for it. Whether it’s driving with an injured wrist or fighting my way up the grid like I did last weekend. The same is true for you. Fight for what you want. You’ll get it.”