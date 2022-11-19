Overlanding BMW XM Leaves No CGI Stone Unturned

Ever looked at the BMW XM thinking it could become an overlander? Actually, you may want to hold that thought, as regardless of your answer, it has just been turned into one, with emphasis on CGI.
What is that? For the simple fact that it only lives in the rendering world, as it is the work of ildar_project. The super crossover looks ready to venture far into the unknown, courtesy of the very aggressive digital modifications.
These comprise stuff such as those massive fender flares, steel bumper at the front with two towing hooks, and what seems to be a hidden winch, and new side skirts. We reckon the back end would feature similar upgrades, though it hasn’t fallen into the rendering blender yet. It also has many more inches between its belly and the road compared to the stock BMW XM, and rides on huge off-road tires, wrapped around the small wheels.
Since daydreaming is obviously allowed here, we would have done other things to it. For one, a different color would have been on the list, perhaps with a Raptor twist, and we would have given it a bulbar, with extra lights attached to it. A roof rack, with additional lights at the front and rear, turning night into day at the push of a button, would have been on the list too, with a couple of spares on it, and maybe a shovel and an axe for extra off-roading credit.
Back in the real world, the BMW XM is on its way to becoming a constant presence at local shopping malls, with the occasional track day attendance every once in a while. It is BMW M’s second standalone product after the iconic M1, and their first crossover, and uses a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, assisted by an electric motor. The 644 hp (653 ps / 480 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque produced rocket it to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.1 seconds. Flat-out, it can do 155 mph (250 kph), or 168 mph (270 kph) when had with the optional M Driver’s pack.
