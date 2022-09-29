BMW XM Reporting In for Hauling Duty, Notice Anything Strange?

The BMW XM has been digitally turned into a veritable workhorse. Only instead of chopping the body behind the B or the C pillars and calling it a day, the rendering artist did something else.
Have you figured out what the odd part of the build is? Well, it’s only an XM in name, as the electrified super SUV from the Munich auto firm has very few things in common with it, and these revolve around the visual part solely.
If you look beyond the typical face, with the double nostrils, split-headlamp signature, and aggressively-styled bumper, you will see some design traits identical to the Ram 2500. And that’s no mistake because this is the vehicle used as a blank canvas by the rendering artist.
Things are clearer when looking at the back end, as it basically soldiers on. The same goes for the big open bed behind the passenger compartment, doors, windows, roofline, side skirts, and almost everything else too. As for the wheels, these were lifted from the BMW XM. They were shrunken in size to better fit the truck's design and were shod in chunkier rubber to go better with the utilitarian look and to increase traction on various surfaces over the tires equipping the electrified super SUV.
But what exactly is the BMW XM? Well, it is the M Division's first standalone product after the iconic M1 and their first electrified SUV. It's not their prettiest model, but it is very powerful and agile. It gets a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 in the base version, assisted by an electric motor bolted inside the eight-speed automatic gearbox, for a combined 644 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. It can hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.1 seconds and tops out at 155 mph (250 kph) or 168 mph (270 kph) when had with the optional M Driver's Package. The XM Label Red will join the lineup next summer, with a total of 735 hp and 735 lb-ft (997 Nm).
