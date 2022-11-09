Ciara Is Mad Max-Ready With an Army-Themed Outfit and a Heavily Modified RAM 2500

Ciara might not be an actress, but she looks like a good contender for a future Mad Max movie, and she has the ride to prove it. In a recent series of pictures and videos, the R&B singer looked apocalypse-ready with her heavily modified RAM 2500 Limited.
There’s not much Ciara needs to attract attention. She has a strong base of followers (33 million of them just on Instagram), a career of almost two decades (she released her debut album in 2004), and seven studio albums to prove it.
But the Grammy Award winner did get our attention with her latest Mad Max-looking photoshoot. And that’s more than just her dance moves to her song “Better Thangs,” but because of the massive vehicle she used as a prop.
The heavily modified ride that makes an appearance on her latest posts on social media actually belongs to her NFL husband, Russell Wilson. But she can get behind the wheel, drive it, or just use it for the ‘Gram.
The Denver Broncos star worked with Starwood Motors to create this heavily customized pickup truck. It's based on a 2020 Ram 2500 Limited, and it looks like it's ready to take on the apocalypse.
The list of upgrades includes custom paint, a huge Road Armor bullbar called Stealth Front Intimidator and Stealth rear bumpers, with big LED lights on the grille and a light bar on the roof, where you can also find a spare wheel. The massive build has been lifted with a ReadyLIFT Suspension kit and fitted with oversized wheels from Black Rhino Wheels, among other changes.
Unfortunately, Ciara didn’t drive the RAM 2500 Limited this time. She just used it as a background while she danced in her driveway and as a prop for her photoshoot. And even though we didn’t get to see her driving skills on this Mad Max-like ride, she did look downright fierce next to it.
