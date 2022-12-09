Max Verstappen's Honda Civic Type R Back on the Market, Rocks His Signature Inside and Out

Fans of any sport love owning memorabilia related to their passion. Formula 1 fans are no different, with race cars selling for astronomical prices while even helmets and race suits fetch a pretty penny.
Today, however, the car in question is not a race-winning open-wheeler, but a hot hatch previously owned by two-time world champion Max Verstappen. As one would expect, it comes from Honda, seeing as they were Red Bull’s official engine supplier during Max’s first championship.
The car in question is a 2018 Civic Type R, which was driven by Max in his spare time during the 2021 season and is even signed by the Dutch driver. Keep in mind, this is only a reemergence on the market and not the first time it changes hands.
The car was first auctioned off for charity through CarNext in December 2021. Luckily, it seems the person who bought it didn’t really drive it much and kept it indoors most of the time. The odometer is now showing 58,432 km (36,308 miles), an increase of less than 400 km (250 miles) in a year, and a full service history is provided.
Moving on to the performance of the Type R, it has the factory 4-cylinder with 315 hp (320 ps) and 295 lb. ft. (400 Nm) of torque. Mated to an enthusiast favorite six-speed manual transmission it can launch it from 0 to 100 kph (0 to 62 mph) in just 5.8 seconds. It seems Honda could not be bothered to make a special ultra-high-performance version for their top driver.
However, it does come loaded with every option you can think of. From safety features like autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control to performance options like variable steering transmission, adaptive damping, and electronic braking power distribution, the car has everything one would want.
Despite the polarizing design, this Civic Type R sounds like a great car to own, if one can get it for a decent price. However, that is unlikely with its great condition, low mileage, and history of ownership. It can be found for sale on catawiki and has an estimated final price between €50,000 ($52,600) and €60,000 ($63,100).
The car in question is a 2018 Civic Type R, which was driven by Max in his spare time during the 2021 season and is even signed by the Dutch driver. Keep in mind, this is only a reemergence on the market and not the first time it changes hands.
The car was first auctioned off for charity through CarNext in December 2021. Luckily, it seems the person who bought it didn’t really drive it much and kept it indoors most of the time. The odometer is now showing 58,432 km (36,308 miles), an increase of less than 400 km (250 miles) in a year, and a full service history is provided.
Moving on to the performance of the Type R, it has the factory 4-cylinder with 315 hp (320 ps) and 295 lb. ft. (400 Nm) of torque. Mated to an enthusiast favorite six-speed manual transmission it can launch it from 0 to 100 kph (0 to 62 mph) in just 5.8 seconds. It seems Honda could not be bothered to make a special ultra-high-performance version for their top driver.
However, it does come loaded with every option you can think of. From safety features like autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control to performance options like variable steering transmission, adaptive damping, and electronic braking power distribution, the car has everything one would want.
Despite the polarizing design, this Civic Type R sounds like a great car to own, if one can get it for a decent price. However, that is unlikely with its great condition, low mileage, and history of ownership. It can be found for sale on catawiki and has an estimated final price between €50,000 ($52,600) and €60,000 ($63,100).