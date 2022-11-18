2023 Honda Civic e:HEV Launches in Australia With Hybrid Power and Hot Hatch Pricing

Honda’s three-phase roll-out of the new-gen Civic in Australia continues with the pricing and specifications for the e:HEV, aka the hybrid offering.
Joining the VTi LX, with its 1.5-liter VTEC engine, and set to be complete by the Type R when it arrives early next year, the new e:HEV LX variant of the 2023 Honda Civic uses an electrified powertrain that combines the 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine with electric motors and a small battery pack.
It has a total of 135 kW (184 ps / 181 hp) and 315 Nm (232 lb-ft) of torque available via the right pedal, which makes it the brand’s second most powerful version of the Civic after the range-topping Type R. The thrust is delivered to the wheels via a fixed-gear transmission (eCVT). The automaker promises a quiet driving experience, claiming that “careful attention has been paid to the drivetrain and noise management.”
Priced from AU$55,000 (US$36,810), which is just a little over AU$6,000 (US$4,015) shy of the Volkswagen Golf GTI, the 2023 Honda Civic e:HEV LX is offered with a plethora of equipment. Here, the company mentions the panoramic glass sunroof, leather-appointed seats with heating at the front, heated steering wheel, and customizable 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster. White ambient lighting, two rear USB charging ports, a power outlet in the trunk, bright door molding, high-gloss black door sash garnish, and others are included too.
Besides these, the electrified Civic features a generous range of active and passive safety gear, like the 11 airbags, including knee units for front-seat occupants, front and rear parking sensors, intelligent speed limiter, and traffic sign recognition. Remote connectivity is on deck, too, allowing users to access and control various functions of the car, like the HVAC system, lights, and door locks, without having to be inside.
Production of the Civic e:HEV LX takes place at the Saitama Factory in Japan, and it will go on sale Down Under on December 1.
