Here's How Much the 2023 Honda Civic Type R Costs in Australia

Accompanied by a national drive-away price of AU$72,600 (equal to US$49,020), the 2023 Honda Civic Type R will join the VTi LX and e:HEV LX trim levels of the regular Civic with a generous amount of equipment.Here, the Japanese automaker mentions the matte black lightweight 19-inch wheels, wrapped in 265/30 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, acoustic windscreen, auto-folding side mirrors, and active exhaust valve. The 10.2-inch digital dials, 9-inch infotainment system, wireless smartphone integration, sat-nav, in-built Honda LogR, suede-effect upholstery, and ambient lighting are standard as well.Assisting drivers on the go are the blind spot information system, rear-cross traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed limiter, and driver attention monitor. All cars are offered with a plethora of airbags, including the knee units for the front-seat occupants.Making the 2023 Civic Type R more agile over its predecessor on twisty roads are the dual-axis strut front and multilink rear suspension. The stopping power is supplied by the new brakes, with two-piece rotors at the front, improved cooling, and re-tuned booster. Four driving modes are available at the push of a button, including the new Individual, which joins the Comfort, Sport, and +R.Developing 7(10 ps / 9 hp) and 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) of torque more than the old unit, the new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is rated at 235 kW (320 ps / 315 hp) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft). It works together with an improved six-speed manual transmission that delivers everything to the front wheels.Production of the 2023 Honda Civic Type R takes place at the Yorii facility in Japan, whereas the power unit comes to life at the brand’s Anna Engine plant in Ohio, U.S.