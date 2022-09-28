Car Reviewer Smitten by 2023 Honda Civic e:HEV Thinks It's the Perfect Family Hatchback

Car manufacturers are already making the switch to all-electric vehicles. The hybrid vehicle has taken center stage as a transition phase for many automakers. Honda took the cue and recently dropped the new 2023 Honda Civic e:HEV. Unlike the old civic that offered the bare minimum, the new hybrid model comes with a few goodies. Mat Watson of Carwow did a candid review of this budget family-friendly hybrid hatchback.
The new Honda Civic e:HEV is offered in the U.S. as a redesign for the 2022 model. In the UK, it is refreshed for the 2023 model. Watson thinks the new e:HEV Honda Civic is aesthetically pleasing on the exterior compared to the previous generation that's marred with fakery.
While the latest version doesn’t have any of that fake vents stuff, the designers couldn’t resist clamping on a non-functional diffuser and pointless twin exhaust tips at the back (it’s propelled by electric motors, after all).
“Really like the rear end of it. Its nice sweeping tailgate looks quite sporty. Really notice it around the side. It’s got really good silhouette this car. I like it a lot. You don’t get shortchanged if you go for like one of the lesser trims. They are all pretty much the same,” Watson revealed.
Packed with a ton of features available on all trims, including an upgraded infotainment system and driver assist, this hybrid Civic offers better efficiency, a roomy interior, and excellent driving capabilities. With that alone, it effortlessly annihilates its closest rivals when it comes to value for your buck.
“There’s only one engine option on the Honda Civic, and it’s a two-liter hybrid. Though, it is a little bit unusual how it works. You see, the engine doesn’t normally drive the front wheels. Instead, it works as a generator to produce electricity which goes into a little battery which is then used to power an electric motor which does the driving of the wheels,” Watson explained how the Honda hybrid system works.
Simply put, Honda’s hybrid system combines a 2-liter gas engine with a pair of electric motors. The 2-liter combustion engine works to produce electricity for the electric motors to propel the car.
When you press the accelerator, the combustion engine sends direct drive to a clutch directed to the front wheels. This operation works seamlessly. The result is quicker acceleration and a quieter cabin.
Honda says the e-HEV will do 0-62 mph (100kph) in 7.8 seconds. Watson did it in 6.7 seconds in Sport mode.
The new e:HEV starts at $31,547. Watson thinks it’s a great all-around family hatchback that should be shortlisted.
