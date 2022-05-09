Honda Civics Line Up for a Race, Turbo K20 Meets Boosted B18

When I was growing up, I was a big-time Honda fanboy. There, I said it! In my first year of college, I became best friends with a Civic owner, and we used to drive to the local touge for some midnight testing. Soon after, I got to ride shotgun in all kinds of crazy Hondas, including turbocharged S2000s and various Type R models. Later on, getting behind the wheel of an EG6 blew my mind, even though I put less than 500 miles (804 km) on it.

