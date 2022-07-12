Honda Civic 50th Anniversary Celebrated With e:HEV Order Bank Opening

Five decades ago, the first-generation Civic went on sale to much critical acclaim in Japan. The reception wasn’t exactly kind in the United States and Europe, but with the passing of time, Honda kept improving the Civic until it became a staple of the compact segment. Affordability and reliability are its biggest selling points, together with a dash of sportiness in the guise of the Civic Si (introduced in 1984) and Civic Type R (introduced in 1997).
Sold in more than 170 countries to the tune of more than 27.5 million examples of the breed, the compact-sized hatchback and sedan continue to evolve in accordance with customer demand and regulations. The order bank for the hatchback-only e:HEV has just opened in the United Kingdom, where the Civic is priced at £29,595 on the road (just around $35,045).
The somewhat cryptic nameplate stands for a 2.0-liter engine running the Atkinson cycle for extra fuel efficiency to the detriment of power, a fixed-gear transmission, a couple of electric motors, and a battery. The combustion engine achieves a thermal efficiency of 41 percent, helping the Civic e:HEV achieve incredibly good fuel economy. Capable of hitting 100 kilometers per hour (97 miles per hour) in 7.8 seconds, onto a top speed of 180 kph (112 mph), this fellow drinks 4.7 liters of dinosaur juice every 100 kilometers (60 miles per gallon UK or roughly 50 miles per gallon US).
“Ever since the first generation, that launched to such great acclaim, the Honda Civic has been an iconic model for European customers,” declared Tom Gardner, the senior vice president at Honda Motor Europe Ltd.
“The 11th generation encapsulates the core characteristics of functionality, usability, and comfort from the very first generation Civic. It has been engineered to ensure that its powertrain, steering, and suspension deliver the engaging levels of performance, dynamic response, and feedback that have always been central to the Civic’s appeal,” signed off the official.
