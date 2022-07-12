Honda Civic 50th Anniversary Celebrated With e:HEV Order Bank Opening

More on this:

1 Honda Considering Returning to Formula 1 in 2026, Could Tweak Red Bull Branding Until Then

2 Lowered Honda Ridgeline Gets a Ton of CGI Tuning Goodies, It's an Uncommon Custom

3 2023 Honda Civic Type R Teased Again Prior to Next Week's Premiere

4 American Honda Sales Plunge 51% in 2nd Quarter Yet Demand Remains Strong

5 Lightly-Modded 1979 Honda CBX1000 Could Use a Bit of TLC, Breathes Through Kerker Pipes