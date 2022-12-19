The 2023 Ford Maverick’s Hybrid Powertrain and XL Trim Level Are Oversubscribed

Originally a rear-drive compact related to the Granada, the Maverick for North America and the Brazilian market was discontinued in 1977, only for the Ford Motor Company to revive this nameplate in the Australian market for a rebadged Nissan Patrol Y60. The Dearborn-based manufacturer also sold the rebadged Nissan Terrano II under this moniker, and Maverick was further used for the Escape from 2001 through 2005.
As if the Maverick’s history wasn’t convoluted enough, Maverick currently stands for a compact-sized truck with Escape and Bronco Sport underpinnings. Produced exclusively in Mexico, the unibody pickup has recently entered model year 2023 with two oversubscribed commodities.
Posted on the Maverick Truck Club, a dealer memo requests four actions from the company’s dealership network. First and foremost, dealers need to evaluate their existing 23MY order bank to ensure customers whose 22MY orders went unscheduled will receive the highest priority code.
The second bullet point goes as follows: “Remind customers with 23MY Hybrid retail orders of the 35 percent Hybrid commodity constraint for the full 2023 model year.” In other words, 35 percent of all production capacity will go to the front-wheel-drive Hybrid. The memo further requires dealers to inform existing retail order holders “of the opportunity to add optional packages which are running under available capacity.”
Undersubscribed commodities include the Co-Pilot360 Package, Co-Pilot360 Assist Package, XLT Luxury Package, Lariat Luxury Package, and Tremor Off-Road Package. The latter, which is one of the novelties introduced for 2023, is currently running at 2 percent out of 10 percent available capacity. By comparison, the Hybrid features a current retail USOB of 73 percent compared to the available capacity of 35 percent.
Ford also informs the U.S. dealership network that the XL trim level is running at 26 percent compared to the available capacity of 15 percent, which is a bummer considering that the XL is the working man’s truck. The base configuration also happens to be popular with customers who intend to customize their Mavericks, and it also happens to be a popular choice with cost-sensitive customers in the market for an affordable rig.
On the upside, there is some good news. Ford has addressed certain constraints on specific accessories that include the spray-in bedliner. Customers who specify the spray-in bedliner and cargo management system are offered a special discount that brings the total price down to $495. By comparison, these retail at $495 and $225 as standalone items.
Unlike last year, where changes to retail orders impacted the receipt date and prioritization, any changes to 23MY retail orders will not impact scheduling. Said changes include the switch from the 2.5-liter Hybrid to the 2.0-liter EcoBoost shared with the Ford Bronco Badlands crossover.
