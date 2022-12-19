The 2023 Ford Maverick’s Hybrid Powertrain and XL Trim Level Are Oversubscribed

Originally a rear-drive compact related to the Granada, the Maverick for North America and the Brazilian market was discontinued in 1977, only for the Ford Motor Company to revive this nameplate in the Australian market for a rebadged Nissan Patrol Y60. The Dearborn-based manufacturer also sold the rebadged Nissan Terrano II under this moniker, and Maverick was further used for the Escape from 2001 through 2005.

57 photos