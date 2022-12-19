Rivian Owner Not Allowed To Keep His Truck in the Driveway, Risks Losing His Home

One fresh Rivian R1T owner was notified by his homeowner association that his $100,000 truck is not welcome in the Weston Hills Country Club community. The association wants the truck kept in a garage, out of sight, or the owner will have to pay fines and even risk losing his house.
As the world evolves, laws must change to accommodate the changes. This is obvious, considering how pickup trucks have become increasingly used as family vehicles in the U.S. over the years. Nevertheless, housing regulations prohibit pickup trucks and other “commercial vehicles” from being kept in the driveways. Because of this, a Rivian R1T owner risks losing his house in Weston, Florida, unless he gets his shiny new R1T off the premises.
Weston Hills resident Glenn Gordon was shocked to receive a notice from his Weston Hills Country Club homeowner association requesting the removal of the Rivian R1T from his driveway. Gordon had paid $100,000 for the truck and was as happy as a child when he finally took delivery after more than one year of waiting. His happiness didn’t last long, because he soon discovered that he needed to keep his beloved electric truck out of sight.
That’s because the country club has strict rules regarding trucks, trailers, RVs, and commercial vehicles set by the property’s developer Arvida in the 1980s. Gordon has lived there for 27 years, but it never occurred to him that he wouldn’t be allowed to own a truck. He called property management and tried to sort things out, so far without much success.
“He said we will wind up getting fines and penalties, and until we remove it, they can even lien our house,” Gordon said to WPLG Local 10 News. “We could even lose our house over this. I never thought there would be a rule like that. There are trucks all over the place. We don’t have room in our garage to put it in there.”
According to the president of Weston Hills Country Club association, who sent an email to WPLG Local 10 News, the rule was written in the documents signed when Gordon bought the house. He wouldn’t budge, saying that Gordon should’ve read it before he bought the Rivian. Nevertheless, other homeowners facing similar situations have successfully sued their homeowner associations.
One pickup truck owner in the Villas of Bonaventure sued the association and won. According to the 2001 judgment, “personal use pickup trucks do not carry the negative implication they might have 25 years ago. In no way could parking these vehicles interfere with the quiet enjoyment or the property value of the condominium residents.” The owner was allowed to keep his truck, and the association was forced to pay him $40,000 as attorney fees.
As you’d imagine, there’s no way Gordon would agree to part ways with his beloved electric truck. He waited too long before it was delivered and liked it too much. Gordon is determined to press ahead with a trial and expects to win the case. Not only for him, but also for other pickup owners who use a truck as a family vehicle.
Weston Hills resident Glenn Gordon was shocked to receive a notice from his Weston Hills Country Club homeowner association requesting the removal of the Rivian R1T from his driveway. Gordon had paid $100,000 for the truck and was as happy as a child when he finally took delivery after more than one year of waiting. His happiness didn’t last long, because he soon discovered that he needed to keep his beloved electric truck out of sight.
That’s because the country club has strict rules regarding trucks, trailers, RVs, and commercial vehicles set by the property’s developer Arvida in the 1980s. Gordon has lived there for 27 years, but it never occurred to him that he wouldn’t be allowed to own a truck. He called property management and tried to sort things out, so far without much success.
“He said we will wind up getting fines and penalties, and until we remove it, they can even lien our house,” Gordon said to WPLG Local 10 News. “We could even lose our house over this. I never thought there would be a rule like that. There are trucks all over the place. We don’t have room in our garage to put it in there.”
According to the president of Weston Hills Country Club association, who sent an email to WPLG Local 10 News, the rule was written in the documents signed when Gordon bought the house. He wouldn’t budge, saying that Gordon should’ve read it before he bought the Rivian. Nevertheless, other homeowners facing similar situations have successfully sued their homeowner associations.
One pickup truck owner in the Villas of Bonaventure sued the association and won. According to the 2001 judgment, “personal use pickup trucks do not carry the negative implication they might have 25 years ago. In no way could parking these vehicles interfere with the quiet enjoyment or the property value of the condominium residents.” The owner was allowed to keep his truck, and the association was forced to pay him $40,000 as attorney fees.
As you’d imagine, there’s no way Gordon would agree to part ways with his beloved electric truck. He waited too long before it was delivered and liked it too much. Gordon is determined to press ahead with a trial and expects to win the case. Not only for him, but also for other pickup owners who use a truck as a family vehicle.