Dodge Challenger Hellcat 'Off-Road' Is Digitally Ready for the 911 Dakar, Sterrato

Unless they have been living under a lunar or Martian rock, every fan of the automotive industry already knows a little about the upcoming (dire) fate of the ICE-powered Dodge Challenger and Charger.
More precisely, after the 2023 production completes, there will be no more gasoline-equipped Dodge Challenger coupes and Charger sedans to speak of. Naturally, the Stellantis subsidiary has tried to sweeten the pot with no less than seven ‘Last Call’ special editions. And it also used every chance it got to showcase the promise of a sustainable yet feisty future with the nine power levels of the Banshee EV powertrain designed for the production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept.
Now, all the ‘Last Call’ variants are quite enticing for Mopar enthusiasts and collectors alike. But what if there was also something completely out of the ordinary that would make everyone remember the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat for decades – even if not necessarily for all the right muscle car reasons? Well, the real-world course is set in stone, but of course, the virtual realm doesn’t care about that.
As such, meet the (sometimes) virtual automotive artist behind the carnewsnetwork moniker on social media. The author usually dabbles with all the latest novelties across the wide-spanning automotive industry, only that he/she recently asked the channel’s fans an interesting question: “what sports cars do you want to see getting off-road versions next?”
And, following the wide-ranging responses, which dropped almost every brand name out there, including oddballs like MINI or Alpine A110, the pixel master is now back with a fresh installment for a long-overdue episode of the signature ‘What If’ CGI series. The winner of the debate, obviously, was the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat ‘Off-Road,’ which is basically a TRX sports car with all the high-riding accessories a 4x4 enthusiast would need for a quick session of dune bashing and/or rock crawling.
Those include the matching yellow tow hooks, the silver underbody protection, the truck-like trio of amber lights, beefy wheel arches clad in black plastic protection, a nice pair of air outlets on the sides, a subtle grille tubular bar to support the addition of off-road lights, a higher ground clearance, and – of course – the roof rack that comes complete with lots of other important features and accessories.
As a reminder, this whole CGI sports car madness (which has also seen other ideas like a BMW M4 ‘X-Track Shooting Brake or a Mercedes-AMG SL 63 All-Terrain Plus, among others) kicked off into higher gear with this year’s introduction of the limited-edition Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. And, of course, those have massively prohibitive price tags. As opposed to the hypothetical 6.2-liter supercharged V8 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat ‘Off-Road,’ most likely!
