Bentley Beetle and Bugatti Chiron Safari Will Easily Deliver a CGI Mashup Blast

Crazy, superbly imaginative, or just plain quirky, the virtual automotive world has a lot of daily surprises for anyone willing to follow it and perform the usual 21st-century suspension of disbelief. However, some do take all CGI things to extremes.
A highly prolific example of mostly negative, outrageous digital automotive ideas comes from the pixel master better known as photo.chopshop on social media, who probably thinks quantity easily beats highly-skilled virtual quality. It does not if our own two cents are allowed on the matter.
So, let us get “serious” about everything for a mashup moment, shall we? Although the vastly more popular Volkswagen Beetle is nowhere to be found these days, Bugatti's family continues to thrive in the rarefied air of ultra-luxury hypercars. But what happens when perceptions get mixed in the most CGI mashup kind of way?
While the virtual artists who are better known as ildar_project and carnewsnetwork do not seem to know each other, they do have a couple of digital treats sporting a kindred ultra-luxury VW Ag spirit. As far as the former is concerned, the CGI expert came up with a tongue-in-cheek way of reviving the legendary Beetle for a potential fourth-generation attempt. Only this time around, it would not sport the traditional VW badge and rather opt to live a highly fashionable Bentley life.
If that sounds a little crazy and hard to believe, how about the second mashup attempt, which this time around is way more subtle? The latter pixel master imagined for the venue’s “What If” series a potential Bugatti off-roader, the Chiron Super Sport Safari. And, of course, the CGI expert used the Lamborghini Urus as the digital project’s starting point.
Oddly enough, I feel that it would not take much for VW Ag bosses to approve such an idea since Porsche already got the green light to play with Safari prototypes based on the latest (992) iteration of the legendary 911.
