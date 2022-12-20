Two Former Tesla Employees Accuse EV Maker of Retaliation in Their Firings

Our readers will remember that SpaceX fired nine employees after they wrote an open letter urging Elon Musk to stop tweeting because that was “a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment" for the company and its employees. The story about the Tesla CEO allegedly sexually harassing a flight attendant was still in the headlines. According to Bloomberg, that also happened in Tesla with two workers. They are now preparing to sue Tesla for illegally firing them.

