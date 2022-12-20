Audi Unveiled Plans To Slash Production Costs in Half by 2033, All Factories Get EV-Ready

Audi pledged to become an all-electric car manufacturer, with no new combustion models launched beyond 2026. The existing ICE models will be phased out gradually by 2033, and the same horizon is expected to halve production costs across all Audi production facilities.
The Volkswagen Group has a new management team led by the new CEO, Oliver Blume, who has already started making changes to the Group’s strategy. Under the new plans, Audi will get a more prominent position, overseeing quality and sales across all Volkswagen Group’s brands. This doesn’t mean Audi will be relieved from planning for the brand’s future. A key step is overhauling the production to prepare the brand for the all-electric future.
All existing Audi production facilities will be affected by the new plans under Vorsprung 2030 corporate strategy. Audi speaks about a comprehensive approach dubbed factory360, aimed at transitioning all factories to all-electric vehicle production by 2029. Not only that, but Audi has an ambitious target of halving production costs at its factories by half. Audi thinks it can be done without affecting quality and the brand’s status as a premium carmaker.
Audi set aside a 500-million-euro budget by 2025 to train its workers for the all-electric future. All Audi assembly plants will build electric vehicles by 2029, but the revolution has already begun at Audi’s factories in Böllinger Höfe and Brussels. Next year, the Ingolstadt factory will start Q6 e-tron production, with other EV models gradually starting production in Neckarsulm, San José Chiapa, and Gyor. Depending on local conditions, the output of the remaining combustion models will be progressively phased out by the beginning of the next decade.
Audi doesn’t see the need to build new plants, but it doesn’t rule out this move either. The premium carmaker is already building a new factory in China with its partner FAW to exclusively produce electric vehicles based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) technology. The new plant is expected to come online in 2024 and bring major leaps in productivity and optimization.
Meanwhile, all Audi plants will be reorganized to bring unprecedented efficiency. The German carmaker intends to cut annual factory costs in half by 2033 by reducing the complexity of its vehicles. Vehicle development will take the streamlined production process into account from stage one. Audi will use a cycle-independent modular assembly to simplify work, as well as virtual assembly planning. Instead of using its own industrial computers, Audi plans to feature cloud-based digitization.
Audi also intends to reduce its ecological footprint related to production and logistics. In 2018, Audi México became the world’s first premium manufacturer to produce cars completely wastewater-free. Audi wants to adopt similar measures throughout its production facilities, starting with the Neckarsulm site. Nevertheless, its first fully-comprehensive 360factory will be the Ingolstadt plant. This will serve as the blueprint for transforming the company’s large-scale production facilities worldwide, with other factories to follow.
