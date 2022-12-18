Michael Mauer, Porsche Chief Designer, Will Take On the Same Role for the Entire VW Group

Oliver Blume, the new VW CEO, has appointed his former colleagues from Porsche to key positions in the VW Group. Thus, Michael Mauer, Porsche's current chief designer, takes over the same role for the entire VW group.
In the car industry, things are similar to a football team. When a new coach comes in, he also brings in the people he trusts to build a united team. It is the case with the VW Group, where Oliver Blume, the former CEO of Porsche, has appointed former Porsche colleagues to key positions within the VW Group.
Thus, as of January 1, 2023, Michael Mauer replaces Klaus Zyciora as Head of VW Group Design, maintaining his position as Head of Design at Porsche.
Michael Mauer has been Head of Design at Porsche since 2004, during which time he has designed models such as the 911, 918 Spyder, Macan, and Taycan.
Klaus Zyciora began his career at VW as an interior designer in 1989. In 2000, he was appointed Head of Interior Design, and in 2022, he became Head of Exterior Design for the VW brand. In 2007, he was appointed Executive Director of VW Design, and in 2020, he became Head of VW Group design. He was responsible for the Golf's 6th, 7th, and 8th generations and VW's new ID. electric model family. Zyciora leaves the VW Group after a career spanning more than 30 years.
Another significant change took place in quality management. Frank Welsch, former head of Group Quality Management and Strategy, is retiring after nearly 30 years of service in the VW Group.
He will be replaced by Michael Neumayer, who has been with the VW Group since 1986 and was previously responsible for the quality divisions at Audi and Porsche, as well as Technical Development at Audi.
Thus, as of January 1, 2023, Michael Neumayer will hold the position of Head of Group Quality Management while retaining his position as Head of Quality at Audi.
Regarding the two appointments, Oliver Blume said: "I am really happy that they are assuming these two key positions in the Group. Working together, we will further strengthen the areas of quality and design and position them to meet future needs."
Mauer and Neumayer have a challenging task. The VW Golf and ID.3 are facing quality and software problems. VW has also decided not to give up on the Golf and Tiguan in the mid-term, so the two models will also have electric versions. Being positioned in the same segments as the ID.3 and ID.4/ID.5, both models must differentiate themselves from their electric siblings.
Thus, as of January 1, 2023, Michael Mauer replaces Klaus Zyciora as Head of VW Group Design, maintaining his position as Head of Design at Porsche.
Michael Mauer has been Head of Design at Porsche since 2004, during which time he has designed models such as the 911, 918 Spyder, Macan, and Taycan.
Klaus Zyciora began his career at VW as an interior designer in 1989. In 2000, he was appointed Head of Interior Design, and in 2022, he became Head of Exterior Design for the VW brand. In 2007, he was appointed Executive Director of VW Design, and in 2020, he became Head of VW Group design. He was responsible for the Golf's 6th, 7th, and 8th generations and VW's new ID. electric model family. Zyciora leaves the VW Group after a career spanning more than 30 years.
Another significant change took place in quality management. Frank Welsch, former head of Group Quality Management and Strategy, is retiring after nearly 30 years of service in the VW Group.
He will be replaced by Michael Neumayer, who has been with the VW Group since 1986 and was previously responsible for the quality divisions at Audi and Porsche, as well as Technical Development at Audi.
Thus, as of January 1, 2023, Michael Neumayer will hold the position of Head of Group Quality Management while retaining his position as Head of Quality at Audi.
Regarding the two appointments, Oliver Blume said: "I am really happy that they are assuming these two key positions in the Group. Working together, we will further strengthen the areas of quality and design and position them to meet future needs."
Mauer and Neumayer have a challenging task. The VW Golf and ID.3 are facing quality and software problems. VW has also decided not to give up on the Golf and Tiguan in the mid-term, so the two models will also have electric versions. Being positioned in the same segments as the ID.3 and ID.4/ID.5, both models must differentiate themselves from their electric siblings.