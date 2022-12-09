New Audi Vehicles Leave German Factories With Sustainable Fuel in the Tank

In a bid to reduce its carbon footprint, “many new vehicles that leave the Audi plants are delivered with environmentally-friendly R33 fuel.” The four-ringed automaker’s production facilities in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm transitioned to R33 Blue Diesel in March 2021. More Recently, both sites have dropped E10 in favor of R33 Blue Gasoline.
R33 refers to one third renewable components, which are based on residual and waste materials. The renewable portion of the environmentally-friendly gasoline consists of 10 percent fuel oxygenates such as ethanol and 23 percent bionaphtha. The latter component of R33 Blue Gasoline is sourced from residuals such as tall oil, a by-product of pulp production.
As for the environmentally-friendly diesel, the German automaker uses 26 percent renewable paraffinic fuel (hydrotreated vegetable oil) and 7 percent biodiesel. In both cases, the remaining 67 percent is fossil fuel.
Vehicles approved to run E10 with an octane rating of 95 can use R33 Blue Gasoline. The Ingolstadt-based automaker highlights that R33 Blue Diesel complies with the EN 590 standard for automotive diesel fuel sold in the European Union. Both renewable fuels prevent engine corrosion.
Jointly developed with Shell and Bosch, these fuels are available at certain public filling stations as well. The switch from E10 gasoline and B7 diesel to R33 fuels does not require any hardware changes to the filling stations.
In terms of CO2 emissions, they’re reduced “by at least 20 percent compared to fossil diesel and gasoline in the well-to-wheel analysis.” Come 2025, Audi promises carbon neutrality at its production facilities. No later than 2050, the company wants to become 100-percent carbon neutral.
While on the subject of carbon neutrality, Audi wants to phase out combustion-engined vehicles in 2023 in the European Union. In places such as China, where environmental regulations are pretty lax by comparison, the combustion engine is expected to survive past 2033.
As for the environmentally-friendly diesel, the German automaker uses 26 percent renewable paraffinic fuel (hydrotreated vegetable oil) and 7 percent biodiesel. In both cases, the remaining 67 percent is fossil fuel.
Vehicles approved to run E10 with an octane rating of 95 can use R33 Blue Gasoline. The Ingolstadt-based automaker highlights that R33 Blue Diesel complies with the EN 590 standard for automotive diesel fuel sold in the European Union. Both renewable fuels prevent engine corrosion.
Jointly developed with Shell and Bosch, these fuels are available at certain public filling stations as well. The switch from E10 gasoline and B7 diesel to R33 fuels does not require any hardware changes to the filling stations.
In terms of CO2 emissions, they’re reduced “by at least 20 percent compared to fossil diesel and gasoline in the well-to-wheel analysis.” Come 2025, Audi promises carbon neutrality at its production facilities. No later than 2050, the company wants to become 100-percent carbon neutral.
While on the subject of carbon neutrality, Audi wants to phase out combustion-engined vehicles in 2023 in the European Union. In places such as China, where environmental regulations are pretty lax by comparison, the combustion engine is expected to survive past 2033.