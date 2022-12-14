New Audi Q8 e-tron Kicks Off Series Production in Belgium, Priced at 74,400 Euros

What used to be Audi e-tron is now called Q8 e-tron, a change that was bound to happen. The mid-cycle refresh of the all-electric luxury crossover has entered series production at the four-ringed automaker’s plant in Brussels where the Q8 Sportback e-tron is also manufactured.
The Belgian assembly site is more than 70 years old. The first vehicle rolled off the line in 1949, then Volkswagen used this facility from 1970 through 2007 when the Wolfsburg-based automaker gave it to Audi. The A1 was the first Audi to be manufactured there, followed by the A1 Sportback. Come 2018, the A1 moved production to SEAT’s facility in Martorell, Spain in favor of the original e-tron and Sportback e-tron.
More than 160,000 pre-facelift models were delivered worldwide. “With its increased efficiency and range, as well as its sharpened design, the new Audi Q8 e-tron is a strong statement for electromobility,” said Gerd Walker, member of the board for production and logistics. Audi further describes the facelift as a certified net carbon-neutral vehicle thanks to voluntary offsetting projects carried out worldwide. But in this context, carbon emissions generated after customer delivery are not considered.
Speaking of things happening after customer delivery, the Q8 e-tron promises up to 582 kilometers (362 miles) on the WLTP test cycle. Its coupe-styled brother levels up to 600 kilometers (373 miles). Audi uses recycled materials in the series production of various componentry, including PET bottles for the cool inlay above the infotainment system.
Opting for the S line package gets you Dinamica microfiber here and there, which uses polyester fibers manufactured from PET bottles, used textiles, and fiber reside. The Dinamica employed in the Audi Q8 e-tron and the Q8 Sportback e-tron also happens to be a solvent-free material.
Available to order since mid-November 2022, the newcomers will be launched in Europe in February 2023, starting with Germany where prices kick off at 74,400 euros (79,330 dollars). Over in the United States, make that April 2023. The redesigned lineup isn’t currently available stateside, where the pre-facelift Audi e-tron is listed at $70,800 excluding freight.
More than 160,000 pre-facelift models were delivered worldwide. “With its increased efficiency and range, as well as its sharpened design, the new Audi Q8 e-tron is a strong statement for electromobility,” said Gerd Walker, member of the board for production and logistics. Audi further describes the facelift as a certified net carbon-neutral vehicle thanks to voluntary offsetting projects carried out worldwide. But in this context, carbon emissions generated after customer delivery are not considered.
Speaking of things happening after customer delivery, the Q8 e-tron promises up to 582 kilometers (362 miles) on the WLTP test cycle. Its coupe-styled brother levels up to 600 kilometers (373 miles). Audi uses recycled materials in the series production of various componentry, including PET bottles for the cool inlay above the infotainment system.
Opting for the S line package gets you Dinamica microfiber here and there, which uses polyester fibers manufactured from PET bottles, used textiles, and fiber reside. The Dinamica employed in the Audi Q8 e-tron and the Q8 Sportback e-tron also happens to be a solvent-free material.
Available to order since mid-November 2022, the newcomers will be launched in Europe in February 2023, starting with Germany where prices kick off at 74,400 euros (79,330 dollars). Over in the United States, make that April 2023. The redesigned lineup isn’t currently available stateside, where the pre-facelift Audi e-tron is listed at $70,800 excluding freight.