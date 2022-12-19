Volkswagen Group Changes CEO, Starts Quality Offensive and Design Clarification

The Volkswagen Group had its big annual meeting and brought numerous changes to the conglomerate. First, Herbert Diess was replaced by Oliver Blume, who is also the CEO of Porsche. Under the new leader, the VW Group will deploy a "quality offensive," which will also include eliminating touch-sensitive keys on the steering wheel and better quality all-round.
Second, the design of future models made by the Volkswagen Group, so vehicles that will pop up starting 2025 at the earliest, will feature a more distinctive look between the brands and even between the models. The CEO of the VW Group spoke about "clear design languages" at the annual conference, so many facelifts and new model designs might get changed a bit. Michael Mauer, the Head of Design at Porsche, will also lead Volkswagen Group's Design department starting January 1, 2023.
The third news from the conference that you can watch for yourself below is that Volkswagen will continue to use the GTI moniker even in the electric era. It is not clear yet, which the first model to have this suffix will be and if it will be an EV, but we will see it in the next few years.
We already know that Volkswagen is planning a facelifted Golf Mk8, which is a work in progress. The 2023 Volkswagen Golf facelift, or Golf 8.5 as VW enthusiasts will refer to it, will be launched sometime next year. With it, or shortly after, Volkswagen will also launch the next-gen Tiguan.
The upcoming Tiguan will be the last of its kind to still feature internal combustion engines, as is the case with the facelifted Golf. The two models will be replaced by their electric successors when the time for replacement comes, but their names might not be the same.
While the Volkswagen Golf 9 was confirmed, it might be called ID. Golf, instead of just Golf. The upcoming electric-only VW Golf is expected to slot below the ID.3 and be smaller than it, as well, while being larger than the upcoming ID.2, which will replace the Polo, but without taking its name.
The Wolfsburg conglomerate has pledged to only build electric vehicles in Europe from 2033, and this meeting involved a reconfirmation of the initiative.
[YOUTUBE=https://www.youtube.com/live/2WSXqE8ECZA?feature=share]
