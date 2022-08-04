2024 Audi Q6 e-tron Electric Crossover Puts the 'Back' in 'Sportback'

There is no such thing as having too many crossovers. Just ask most mainstream and premium automakers, including Audi, which is preparing yet another such model.
Set to be christened the Q6 e-tron Sportback in their high-riding zero-emission portfolio, it will join the regular Q6 e-tron as a more expensive and less practical version, with the sloping roofline eating a good chunk of the headspace on the rear bench and protruding into the cargo area.
Scooped in the open again on the streets of Germany, the 2024 Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback was testing alongside the normal variant, and it looks the same as it did last month, when it became the focus of the camera lens. There is still a lot of camouflage covering the body, including the rear side windows and windscreen, which makes it hard to spot some of the design highlights.
Nonetheless, there are no vinyl stickers thick enough to hide the sporty profile (but there is plastic cladding for that), which ends right above the taillights with a small spoiler that incorporates the third brake light. The rear bumper has a clean styling and features reflectors on the outer edges. As far as the face goes, it is shared with that of the normal Audi Q6 e-tron. In fact, it appears that everything up to the B pillars is identical.
Underpinned by the PPE platform, shared with the Porsche Macan EV and the Audi A6 e-tron, the regular Q6 e-tron is understood to premiere this winter. The Q6 e-tron Sportback could follow it around six months later, debuting in the middle of 2023, and it should launch as a 2024 model in all likelihood. An RS derivative could be in the works and will allegedly unleash almost 600 electric horses at a hard push of the throttle.
Scooped in the open again on the streets of Germany, the 2024 Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback was testing alongside the normal variant, and it looks the same as it did last month, when it became the focus of the camera lens. There is still a lot of camouflage covering the body, including the rear side windows and windscreen, which makes it hard to spot some of the design highlights.
Nonetheless, there are no vinyl stickers thick enough to hide the sporty profile (but there is plastic cladding for that), which ends right above the taillights with a small spoiler that incorporates the third brake light. The rear bumper has a clean styling and features reflectors on the outer edges. As far as the face goes, it is shared with that of the normal Audi Q6 e-tron. In fact, it appears that everything up to the B pillars is identical.
Underpinned by the PPE platform, shared with the Porsche Macan EV and the Audi A6 e-tron, the regular Q6 e-tron is understood to premiere this winter. The Q6 e-tron Sportback could follow it around six months later, debuting in the middle of 2023, and it should launch as a 2024 model in all likelihood. An RS derivative could be in the works and will allegedly unleash almost 600 electric horses at a hard push of the throttle.