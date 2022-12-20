HG Ultimate Is a Maybach-Wannabe Mercedes-AMG G 63 With Rear Suicide Doors

This Mercedes-AMG G 63 has embraced its posher side thanks to Hofele, as the tuner has given it a complete makeover inside and out.
The work was carried out at their new facility, in Sindelfingen, Germany, and if that sounds familiar, that’s because Mercedes has a factory there too, and the site was chosen because of that. It makes the logistics part easier, as the passenger cars are supplied directly to them by the automaker.
Christened the HG Ultimate, their first project car to have been modified at their new headquarters started life in Affalterbach, as a Mercedes-AMG G 63. It has a black look all around, and several shiny chrome accents that contrast it. The grille, with its new design, decorated by the tuner’s logo, brings a Maybach-like feel to the build, otherwise enhanced by the coach doors.
That’s right, a high-performance SUV with rear suicide doors that seems ready to throw a punch at the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. A comprehensive exterior styling package further contributes to the revised stance, comprising the front and rear bumpers, and the wheel arches. It rides on new 24-inch forged alloys that bear the signature of Hofele, with a black look, Y-spoke pattern, and Hofele center caps, and they spin around the red brake calipers.
Improving ingress and egress are the full-length electric side steps patented by the tuner. Rear captain’s chairs make long journeys more pleasant for those sitting at the back. The whole interior has been retrimmed in new upholstery, with orange being the dominating hue. Hofele speaks of leather and Alcantara in Arancia Mira Mandarin, with a few black accents, including piping, that somewhat ties the cabin to the exterior.
Even the luggage compartment has been upgraded, and the HG Ultimate features lambswool floor mats too. Another highlight of this special vehicle is the starlight headliner, a gizmo normally found in cars signed by Rolls-Royce.
“The HG Ultimate truly lives up to the name – it is the ultimate expression of Hofele,” said CEO Stuart Whitmore. “It is a showcase for the capabilities of our team of skilled craftspeople, and it is immensely gratifying to now bring all functions under one roof where we can deliver more projects and meet our ambitious growth plans for 2023.”
Since they haven’t released any technical details about it, we are going to assume that this G 63 has remained untouched under the hood, where the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 lies. The engine is rated at 577 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, enabling a very impressive sprint time for a ride that is pretty much shaped like a brick. The official spec sheet reveals 4.5 seconds required from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and a 137 mph (220 kph) top speed in the stock Mercedes-AMG G 63.
