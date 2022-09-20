Women Who Worked for Tesla Report Terrifying Things About EV Maker's Working Environment

Every year, Tesla holds a meeting of stockholders and receives proposals from them. In the Schedule 14A Information document it files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it recommends rejecting all the ones related to reporting and preventing child labor, harassment, and discrimination. Every year. Elon Musk even coined another meaning for SEC: suck Elon’s… you know how this ends. If you thought racism reports were the worst that could come from this, you have to read what Rolling Stone wrote about sexual harassment.
Seven women sued Tesla for having to fight sexual predators every day they worked for the company. Rolling Stone managed to talk to five of these women. They are Alisa Blickman, Alize Brown, Eden Mederos, Jessica Barraza, and Samira Sheppard. What these women told the magazine makes anyone imagine what it would be like to be a female and work in such an environment.
It is not a matter of sexual orientation. Being a lesbian did not prevent Blickman from hearing comments about how “doable” she was – she heard words much worse than this. In fact, after she told a female co-worker about that, this colleague “aggressively came on to her.” When she said she was not interested, this colleague spread the word to other workers and started stalking her. Talking to HR did not work. It didn’t work in any of the seven cases, as it didn’t work for Owen Diaz and all other workers who sued Tesla for racism.
Jessica Barraza was the first woman to sue Tesla for not preventing sexual harassment adequately. She reported being harassed by both men and women. With two kids nearing college age, Barraza tried to keep working for Tesla as long as she could: it paid almost twice as much as her old job. When she sued the company two years later, she was suffering from depression, anxiety, and insomnia. Barraza was the first employee to do that, giving the others the courage to pursue the same path.
There are plenty of other sad examples from the other women. Eden Mederos once took dinosaur models to her table at the Tesla Service Center where she worked. Her fellow workers put them in sexual positions until she decided to bring them back home. Alize Brown had to run from a drunk co-worker that chased her in the parking lot.
In common, these women needed a good-paying job, strongly hoped that Tesla would solve the harassment situations, and got deeply disappointed when that did not happen. They also believe Elon Musk could solve the problem if he were not so focused on posting 5th-grade sex jokes on Twitter. Make sure you read the allegations Rolling Stone made such an effort to discover, and these women will try to prove are true in court. As usual, Tesla will try to take the cases to arbitration. In Barraza’s case, that was already denied. Whenever she sees a Tesla, she wonders how many women were abused to produce it.
It is not a matter of sexual orientation. Being a lesbian did not prevent Blickman from hearing comments about how “doable” she was – she heard words much worse than this. In fact, after she told a female co-worker about that, this colleague “aggressively came on to her.” When she said she was not interested, this colleague spread the word to other workers and started stalking her. Talking to HR did not work. It didn’t work in any of the seven cases, as it didn’t work for Owen Diaz and all other workers who sued Tesla for racism.
Jessica Barraza was the first woman to sue Tesla for not preventing sexual harassment adequately. She reported being harassed by both men and women. With two kids nearing college age, Barraza tried to keep working for Tesla as long as she could: it paid almost twice as much as her old job. When she sued the company two years later, she was suffering from depression, anxiety, and insomnia. Barraza was the first employee to do that, giving the others the courage to pursue the same path.
There are plenty of other sad examples from the other women. Eden Mederos once took dinosaur models to her table at the Tesla Service Center where she worked. Her fellow workers put them in sexual positions until she decided to bring them back home. Alize Brown had to run from a drunk co-worker that chased her in the parking lot.
In common, these women needed a good-paying job, strongly hoped that Tesla would solve the harassment situations, and got deeply disappointed when that did not happen. They also believe Elon Musk could solve the problem if he were not so focused on posting 5th-grade sex jokes on Twitter. Make sure you read the allegations Rolling Stone made such an effort to discover, and these women will try to prove are true in court. As usual, Tesla will try to take the cases to arbitration. In Barraza’s case, that was already denied. Whenever she sees a Tesla, she wonders how many women were abused to produce it.