Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm Becomes Sexier, Can We Call It the Italian BMW M3 CS of Our Dreams?

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is already a sexy proposal in the premium compact sports sedan segment, which makes the Quadrifoglio, GTA, and GTAm true dream cars. But how would you feel if the hottest of them all became even hotter, from a visual perspective?
Actually, don’t answer that, because kelsonik on Instagram did by putting their photo-editing skills to good use, and imagining what the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm would look like with a new face.
A before-and-after comparison provided by the digital artist reveals what’s new, and the most striking upgrade revolves around the headlamps. These have a 159 flair, albeit a more modern one, and they are much slimmer than before. The company’s signature grille has become a bit bigger, and quite strangely, this is where they drew the line.
Things such as the front bumper, complete with the apron with side canards, bulging fenders, side skirts, mirrors, doors, big rear wing, and even the wheels carry over from the real thing. The car sports a red finish, contrasted by a few black accents, and if it looks somewhat familiar, you are definitely not wrong, because a similar take on it, which we wrote about at the beginning of the year, imagined it in a matching attire. Nonetheless, we think that the one depicted in the latest rendering is also the most head-turning by far, if that matters to anyone.
As a reminder, the Giulia GTA models are lighter, and more powerful than the Quadrifoglio. Power still comes from the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6, which was upgraded to deliver 532 brake horsepower, a 30-bhp improvement, made possible by the redesigned pistons, and rods, remapped ECU, and Akrapovic sports exhaust system. The Italian company’s rival to the likes of the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C 63 does the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, the official spec sheet reveals.
