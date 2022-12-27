That's Not Zorro, but the 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Wearing a Mask

Good news for all you high-performance crossover fans out there, as the Stelvio Quadrifoglio isn’t going anywhere for the time being. As a matter of fact, Alfa Romeo has started testing it in the open, and a prototype was recently snapped driving in Italy.
Brought forward via social media by gabetzspyunit a couple of days ago, the 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will replace the current car that has been around for almost six years now.
Still looking to challenge the likes of the Porsche Macan and other high-performance premium compact crossovers, it will likely fly under the radar to the average Joe as far as the design is concerned. That is because it will get some minor touches on the outside compared to its predecessor, and those headlamps, which were the only thing camouflage here, will be all-new, sporting revised graphics too.
By the looks of it, the Italian automaker has made a few tweaks to the front bumper, revolving around the grille, but the lower part, with the big air intake, has remained untouched for now. Still, it is possible that this part will be changed too. The same goes for the rear bumper, and likely the diffuser that still has cutouts for the four exhaust tips. The taillights are new here, and they do not seem to have been hidden beneath any vinyl stickers whatsoever.
Still incorporated in the lower part of the tailgate, the license plate holder appears unchanged, and the reflectors still separate the bumper from the diffuser. The ‘Stelvio’ logo sits below the right taillamp, and the ‘Q’ badge below the left one. The rear spoiler looks identical, and so does the shark-fin antenna. It should feature new wheels when it premieres, and elsewhere, expect it to ride a bit lower than the regular facelifted Stelvio models, to have uprated brakes, and to handle much better thanks to the re-tuned chassis.
Power will still be supplied by the same engine found in the current Stelvio Quadrifoglio, namely the twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6. In its predecessor, it pumps out 503 hp (510 ps / 375 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque, enabling the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.8 seconds, and a 177 mph (285 kph) top speed. Chances are the power unit will not be upgraded at all with emphasis on power, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they made it a bit less polluting, and maybe more frugal.
Likely a few months away from the official unveiling, the facelifted Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio should officially go on sale sometime next year, perhaps at the same time as its low-riding sibling, the Giulia Quadrifoglio, which will still throw a punch at the BMW M3 and the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance.
