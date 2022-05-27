Alfa Romeo Reveals Giulia and Stelvio ‘Estrema’ Pricing for the Land of James Bond

Alfa Romeo unveiled the sinister-looking Giulia and Stelvio ‘Estrema’ specification back in March, as a sort of gateway to the Quadrifoglio. These new models are meant to further emphasize the dynamic nature of the brand, which is why they sit near the top of the range, below the Quadrifoglio spec.
Aimed at driving purists, the Estrema spec builds on what you already get with a Veloce model, while also offering Alfa Synaptic Dynamic Control (SDC) adaptive suspension and a limited slip differential as standard. The latter system will provide you with increased stability and control in all grip conditions, distributing torque and traction even when exiting a corner at high speed.
Now, if you live in the UK and you’re wondering how much one of these models was going to set you back, wonder no more because the carmaker has officially revealed pricing for the Estrema range.
The cheapest of the lot is the Giulia 2.0 Turbo Estrema (gasoline), priced from £50,579, while the Stelvio 2.2 Turbo Diesel Estrema costs £57,999. The most expensive variant is the gasoline-powered Stelvio 2.0 Turbo Estrema, with a price tag of £59,999.
As for what you get in return for your hard-earned cash, a lot of carbon fiber and dark painted elements, both inside and out. The exterior, for example, features carbon fiber mirror caps and front ‘V’ grille, dark tone Estrema badging and five-hole, dark-painted 19-inch alloy wheels on the Giulia, or 21-inch wheels on the Stelvio. Meanwhile, available exterior colors include Alfa Red, Alfa White, Vulcano Black and Misano Blue.
Inside, you’ll find more carbon fiber accents throughout the cabin, to go with the Alcantara and leather seats with red stitching, which extends to the dashboard, steering wheel and gear knob. Then you have a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, which also comes standard.
As previously stated, both models are fitted with four-cylinder turbocharged engines. The 2.0-liter gasoline unit produces 276 hp (280 ps), while the 2.2-liter diesel is good for 207 hp (210 ps).
