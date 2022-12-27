1945 Chevy Rat Rod Truck Drags All Motor BBC ‘68 Chevelle, Compound Turbo Wins

Much of North America is seeing the advent of one of the most gruesome winters in recent years, so perhaps we need to remember the better, sunnier times, to cope with the whole ordeal.
For example, we could check out the heated action that went down during the Hot Rod Drag Week 2022 event. In case you did not know what this is all about, maybe it suffices to say that an incredible amount of racers were present and accounted for in a desire to test their mettle and resolve over no less than five days of racing across four locations.
Of note is the fact that all their rides need to be legally allowed to drive on public streets and go to each location on their own, and teams are only allowed to bring a little trailer with spare parts and other dragstrip essentials. This year, the route began and ended at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, but it also included other legendary venues.
For example, the videographer behind the Race Your Ride account on YouTube brings us the short yet cool dragstrip story of a bonkers Rat Rod that was captured on camera at Byron Dragway (Illinois, around 1.5 hours from Chicago). If we did not know that it joined the Drag Week shenanigans, anyone would be compelled to say this 1945 Chevy truck (probably of the AK series variety) belongs on a trailer… or the junkyard. Yet here it is, driving on its own during the initial presentation of the video embedded below.
And it certainly does not look like something that could go down the quarter-mile dragstrip, especially considering its tractor-like rear tires or the compound turbo diesel assembly. Alas, that was just the ‘street guise’ and the racing slicks paint a completely different story once they are warmed up and ready to go. By the way, if you want to know more details about the wild ‘classic’ truck, the description is a major source of information.
From there, all we really care about is the fact that we are dealing with a bonkers Rat Rod that is still legal to drive on the street but can also duke it out with the great customs in the Unlimited class, which of course features the most radical beasts. This one is also of the variety if we are to trust the 5.9-liter Cummins compound turbo hints that showcase an alleged 1,200-horsepower rascal. Well, the true test of strength came soon enough at the 1:35 mark.
That is when it spooled the turbos, threw away a lot of black smoke, and fought with a beautifully white all-motor Big Block Chevy Chevelle from 1968. We are not going to spoil the fun of seeing who claimed victory, but here is just a hint: one ride dropped an 8.73s win over the 9.98s rival!
