800-HP BMW M3 Drag Races 800-HP BMW X3 M, Family Reunion Ends in 10 Seconds

The M3 received six cylinders arranged in a line back in 1992 with the introduction of the E36. The Bavarian automaker briefly experimented with V8 muscle in the E90, then reverted to six-cylinder mills from the F80 onward. As opposed to the E36, the F80 also introduced the compact executive sports sedan to forced induction in the guise of two spinny lads.
Based on the N55 family of 3.0-liter sixers, the S55 was developed by the mad professors at M specifically for high-performance applications. Often criticized for its lackluster induction and exhaust noises, the S55 paved the way for the S58 that powers the G80, although BMW M premiered it in two SUVs before the M3. One of those SUVs is the X3 M, which is available in two specifications: the standard X3 M and X3 M Competition.
The sport utility vehicle in the video below is a Competition-spec model that appears completely stock even though it’s not. Pictured on an airfield near the Bulgarian city of Varna, airline pilot Tseno Krastev explains that 800 horsepower are hiding under the hood. The same estimate applies to the M3 Competition xDrive next to the X3 M Competition, with both featuring the same eight-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF.
Tseno further explains the four-door sedan is running a tuned engine control unit, and intercooler, full exhaust, and ethanol blend. We’re not sure of the fuel’s ethanol proportion, but we do know the five-door utility vehicle is rocking similar mods. Both Bimmers are fitted with winter tires, and both M models are expected to impress in the standing quarter mile.
Other than the aerodynamic qualities dictated by the body style, it’s also worth mentioning these siblings feature different curb weights despite their shared platform. The M3 Competition xDrive tips the scales at approximately 1,850 kilograms (make that 4,079 pounds), whereas the roomier X3 M Competition is roughly 2,000 kilograms (4,409 pounds).
First time out, the M3 Competition xDrive launches off the line insanely quick, clocking 2.7 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) based on the numbers recorded by the performance meter. The SUV isn’t far off at 2.97 seconds. The quarter mile finish line is crossed in 10.20 and 10.61 seconds, respectively, which is ridiculously fast by any account.
It’s not known if the first foot of rollout has been subtraced. Many auto magazines and manufacturers use this trick to wow prospective customers, meaning that the timer starts counting after traveling 11.5 inches (30 centimeters). This can reduce the time measured by up to 0.3 seconds.
In the second and final run, Tseno reports 2.73 and 2.92 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour, onto a quarter mile of 10.23 and 10.55 seconds. Once again, very impressive given their weights and winter-spec rubber shoes.
