As a New Dad, Here's the One Budget-Friendly New Car That I Would Buy Right Now

It has happened. I am now a dad. Things changed rapidly and it currently feels like I have a lot more work to do. But first, let me replace my current two-door BMW with a proper vehicle that is more suited for a family. After extensive research, I have found a winner. Here’s how.

ADAS novelties, good charging network available nationally, and the LFP batteries can be charged to 100% without worrying about damaging them. Plus, my wife likes this all-electric SUV and its falcon-wing doors. So, a



But there are a couple of issues. I can't just make myself blind to all the problems other owners encountered. I read too many disappointing customer reviews and saw a ton of quality-related complaints on YouTube, Twitter, and dedicated forums. Plus, I'm not a very lucky person. If something goes wrong with my car, I don't want to beg for the attention of the CEO on social media so I can get it fixed.



But above else, it’s the cost - $120,990 before incentives for the Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive. That’s a lot more than I can stomach currently. Tesla estimates a monthly payment of $1,729 for a base-spec unit. That’s very close to the current



At the same time, buying another two-door (it's important to specify since even some SUVs are now called) coupes is just a dream now. It remains, however, an option after 14-15 years from now. At least, I hope so. I’m currently aiming to be one of the cool fathers when my son is ready for his teenage years.







So, the search continues.It’s a process

Next in line was the current generation BMW X5 40i. It may surprise you. I get it. But two or three years ago, I had this SUV (or SAV, if you speak Bimmer lingo) and with a full tank, I was able to drive for 615 mi (990 km). That's astonishing for a gas-powered SUV. As a bonus, the MSRP starts from $61,600. Now, I could get behind that! The fact that BMW jumped in the top three of Consumer Reports' reliability ranking is also something worth remembering.



Unfortunately, thinking this car is an option stops here. With all the OPEC stuff and other international issues going on, I don't want to risk stretching my monthly budget just to drive a car that's efficient on long trips.



Naturally, this brings me to another Bavarian solution – the X5 xDrive45e. I’ll admit that I truly like PHEVs. I see nothing wrong with owning one if you plan to use it correctly. It’s only $4,100 more expensive than the xDrive40i model, it’s made in the U.S., and it follows the German way of doing things. The latter means that you get to enjoy premium materials, reliable technology, and an overall improved driving experience. Plus, you do have the 30 mi (48 km) all-electric range which is great for everyday zero-tailpipe emission trips.



But I can't order this one right now. Not because it's bad in any way, shape, or form, but because the X5 xDrive50e might be coming with a major bump in hp.







Another option I consider is the F-150 Raptor. The V6 and its trumpet-like (or was it a trombone?) exhaust in Baja mode are more than enough to provide some fun at times. But I'm not a tradesman, I have nothing to carry around in the truck's bed. It wouldn’t be a good fit for my family’s motoring needs. Plus, it’s way too big.Narrowing it down

I might have found the best bang for my buck. It’s the



But the Hyundai doesn't even come close to what the







The side doors that can open automatically are big plus considering kids aren’t that careful in tight spaces. Plus, they’re convenient for all kinds of activities.



Now, I'm left with this nagging thought - a recession is likely coming. I can't ignore the signs. Inflation, high prices everywhere, layoffs are being announced in multiple sectors of the economy, a trembling stock market, companies seem hesitant to spend more, bonuses are being canceled, and people almost stopped spending money on things they don't really need... 2023 isn't looking like a good year for adding more stress on our budget. So, what can I do? Ultimately, I need a new car. I can't drive around with my son in the back of my current two-door BMW.



I must decide. And to wrap it up, I will stick to my gut feeling and go with the Hyundai Palisade. That’s my budget-friendly pick.



Maybe you will start grinning or be already on the verge to diss me in the comment section, but my first thought was - you need a Tesla. Specifically, a Model X. I mean, what's not to like? It has a good and sturdy battery pack, a low center of gravity, seating for seven (we also have a golden retriever who'll rarely be left home alone), excellent safety rating both in the U.S. and abroad, enough technology to keep most of my passengers entertained and me focused onnovelties, good charging network available nationally, and the LFP batteries can be charged to 100% without worrying about damaging them. Plus, my wife likes this all-electricand its falcon-wing doors. So, a Tesla Model X would be the perfect option for our family.But there are a couple of issues. I can't just make myself blind to all the problems other owners encountered. I read too many disappointing customer reviews and saw a ton of quality-related complaints on YouTube, Twitter, and dedicated forums. Plus, I'm not a very lucky person. If something goes wrong with my car, I don't want to beg for the attention of the CEO on social media so I can get it fixed.But above else, it’s the cost - $120,990 before incentives for the Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive. That’s a lot more than I can stomach currently. Tesla estimates a monthly payment of $1,729 for a base-spec unit. That’s very close to the current average mortgage payment of $2,064 somebody pays on a 30-year fixed mortgage.At the same time, buying another two-door (it's important to specify since even some SUVs are now called) coupes is just a dream now. It remains, however, an option after 14-15 years from now. At least, I hope so. I’m currently aiming to be one of the cool fathers when my son is ready for his teenage years.Sadly, Lucid and Rivian are in the same category. Both brands provide amazing vehicles, but their models are just too expensive. Furthermore, the current blizzard proved that EVs don’t handle really cold weather very well. And I need reliability at all times.So, the search continues.Next in line was the current generation BMW X5 40i. It may surprise you. I get it. But two or three years ago, I had this SUV (or SAV, if you speak Bimmer lingo) and with a full tank, I was able to drive for 615 mi (990 km). That's astonishing for a gas-powered SUV. As a bonus, the MSRP starts from $61,600. Now, I could get behind that! The fact that BMW jumped in the top three of Consumer Reports' reliability ranking is also something worth remembering.Unfortunately, thinking this car is an option stops here. With all the OPEC stuff and other international issues going on, I don't want to risk stretching my monthly budget just to drive a car that's efficient on long trips.Naturally, this brings me to another Bavarian solution – the X5 xDrive45e. I’ll admit that I truly like PHEVs. I see nothing wrong with owning one if you plan to use it correctly. It’s only $4,100 more expensive than the xDrive40i model, it’s made in the U.S., and it follows the German way of doing things. The latter means that you get to enjoy premium materials, reliable technology, and an overall improved driving experience. Plus, you do have the 30 mi (48 km) all-electric range which is great for everyday zero-tailpipe emission trips.But I can't order this one right now. Not because it's bad in any way, shape, or form, but because the X5 xDrive50e might be coming with a major bump in hp. Rumors say it will put out almost 500 hp (507 ps) and the dealer books will open in March or April next year. Since there are a lot of delays with production and deliveries, this could be the perfect option for 2025 onwards.Moving on, Mercedes-Benz was placed dead last in the Consumer Reports reliability ranking . This tells me its cars aren't an option right now. I can't afford to have a vehicle that will spend more time at the shop than at our house. Plus, anything that is a little bit better-equipped costs a lot. And, as most Americans know, Land Rover fits into this category as well. But boy oh boy, the new Range Rover is such a pretty and capable thing!Another option I consider is the F-150 Raptor. The V6 and its trumpet-like (or was it a trombone?) exhaust in Baja mode are more than enough to provide some fun at times. But I'm not a tradesman, I have nothing to carry around in the truck's bed. It wouldn’t be a good fit for my family’s motoring needs. Plus, it’s way too big.I might have found the best bang for my buck. It’s the 2023 Hyundai Palisade . Its price starts from $35,250. But for only $13,950 more the three-row SUV adds a ton of impressive features. For example, you get an Alcantara headliner, a moonroof that opens for the front driver and passenger, a separate moonroof for those seated in the rear, heated, ventilated, and massaging leather front seats, heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated second-row seats, reclining third-row seats, multiple driving modes, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Harman/Kardon sound system, wireless phone charging, rear-view mirror with an integrated camera, a head-up display (HUD), multiple storage spaces, a good 360-degree camera system, blind spot cameras integrated into the dashboard, many USB-C ports, and a microphone to speak to those seated in the back of the car. It’s truly amazing, even though the 291-hp (295-ps) powertrain might not be that impressive. Still, it’s a 3.8-liter V6 hiding under the hood!But the Hyundai doesn't even come close to what the 2023 Chrysler Pacifica can do for a family that likes spending time together. For around $8,800 more than the Palisade, it comes with so many useful things that it turns owning and driving a minivan into a marvelous experience. Instead of a split moonroof, Chrysler chose to equip this model with a giant panoramic roof that still opens in the front section. Besides heated and ventilated front leather seats, it also has a built-in vacuum cleaner that can stretch everywhere in the car thanks to extension hoses and attachments.The Pacifica champions storage space with many of its cleverly spread out visible and hidden pockets. Being a minivan, it also comes with an interior camera system that shows multiple angles, a Harman/Kardon sound system, displays for the rear passenger hidden in the front seat headrests, a Blu-Ray player, and reclining second- and third-row seats. But la piece de resistance is the fact that you can hide all the rear seats on the floor. This creates a massive flat-floored space which can be great for family outings.The side doors that can open automatically are big plus considering kids aren’t that careful in tight spaces. Plus, they’re convenient for all kinds of activities.Now, I'm left with this nagging thought - a recession is likely coming. I can't ignore the signs. Inflation, high prices everywhere, layoffs are being announced in multiple sectors of the economy, a trembling stock market, companies seem hesitant to spend more, bonuses are being canceled, and people almost stopped spending money on things they don't really need... 2023 isn't looking like a good year for adding more stress on our budget. So, what can I do? Ultimately, I need a new car. I can't drive around with my son in the back of my current two-door BMW.I must decide. And to wrap it up, I will stick to my gut feeling and go with the Hyundai Palisade. That’s my budget-friendly pick.