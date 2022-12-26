Top 5 Most Significant Automotive Tech Breakthroughs of 2022

The chip shortage, for example, has eventually gotten even worse due to the geopolitical tensions happening in Europe, the rising cost of materials, and the skyrocketing inflation.
Carmakers across the world, however, tried to do business as usual. So in addition to new models that got to see daylight this year, they also came up with new technology, ideas, and concepts that allowed us to preview what the future could eventually look like for the modern driver.
From a tech perspective, 2022 was a year marked by the constant push for smarter solutions. And here are the top five most innovative and occasionally awkward ideas companies in the auto sector came up with.Harman Ready Care
Announced at CES, Harman’s Ready Care is a system that I wouldn’t personally be surprised to see implemented on new-generation cars.
Using machine learning and an army of sensors installed in the cabin, Harman’s new concept is trying to determine the personal state of a driver. Depending on the results, the system can then automatically adjust the experience behind the wheel in a way that makes the journey substantially safer.
First and foremost, Harman’s Ready Care uses AI and onboard sensors to measure cognitive distraction. Then, with the help of a familiar setup that has already been in use for a while, including the sensors in the cars, it can determine the driver's drowsiness, and then classify it according to pre-defined rules. And last but not least, it measures the stress reaction during driving using neuroscience data.
All the information it collects about the driver allows the system to optimize the driving experience by looking for a stress-free route to the destination using deep integration with the navigation system. Depending on the driver's drowsiness, it can adjust the HVAC settings, the audio playback, and even the lights in the cabin.
Earlier this year, the clever folks at YankTech came with up a brilliant idea: a wireless charging system that allows the driver and the passengers to charge their devices without the need for any specific gear.
The idea isn’t necessarily new, and Apple itself is believed to have been exploring it for years. A wireless charging system that works across the room was at one point supposed to be released on a new innovative iPhone, but the idea was eventually dropped because of the high costs it involved.
YankTech, however, says doing this in a car is totally doable. Its wireless power concept uses a proprietary antenna and amplifier to allow any device in a car to charge wirelessly (obviously, if it supports wireless charging in the first place).
The car passengers wouldn’t have to put their phones on special charging plates or anything like that, as the mobile devices would be able to get extra juice from the moment they step into the cabin. The FCC radiation tests have already been passed, and furthermore, the system comes with power-on-demand support, which means you can easily block the wireless charging if you don’t want to use it.Cadillac InnerSpace
Also presented at CES, the Cadillac InnerSpace concept proposed a completely revolutionary transformation of the modern cabin. As a two-passenger electric and autonomous luxury vehicle, InnerSpace looks like the cars we imagined when we were kids.
With a 55-inch display that eats up the entire length of the dashboard, InnerSpace is a masterpiece that turns the cabin into a living room on wheels.
There are no pedals and steering wheels because that’s what the cars of the future are all about, and the concept also comes with all kinds of crazy ideas, including LED panels that are built right into the body and serve as door handles.
BMW took the world by surprise at CES with an unusual iX showcar. And while for many people out there another iX might sound like boring stuff, the German carmaker used this model to present a color-changing system.
That’s right, BMW has created a car that can change its colors using a special e-ink system that was integrated into a wrap installed on the body.
Because of the e-ink limitations, BMW’s concept could only use grayscale, but needless to say, the technology could be further improved in the future to allow for more colors and various customizations.
BMW said the e-ink system could also produce several other major benefits, including improved efficiency, as such tech can help better absorb the sunlight.
Apple used its annual developer event to present the next-generation CarPlay experience. Projected to go live next year, the new CarPlay takes over the entire cabin by using absolutely all displays that are installed in the car.
The new CarPlay can therefore provide a more native experience to the driver by displaying information right in front of him, obviously, with an increased focus on customization both on the carmaker and the driver sides.
The new CarPlay would also be integrated into the vehicle at a deeper level, so it’ll be able to access more functions, including the climate control systems. Many believe this is a preview of how Apple wants to transform the car cabin with the upcoming Apple Car, so we’ll get a taste of the new push next year, when the first models running it would eventually see daylight.
