800-HP BMW X3 M Competition Races 700-HP Nissan GT-R, Humiliation Promptly Follows

How long has it been since Nissan wowed everyone with the R35? It’s hard to believe it, but the first GT-R not to bear the Skyline moniker was unveiled in December 2007 before going on sale for the 2009 model year.
15 years old going on 16, the sports grand tourer was masterminded by Carlos Ghosn, who desired a halo that would put Nissan on the world performance stage in a way no Skyline GT-R had done before. You know, the Carlos Ghosn who escaped Japan hidden in a musical instrument box.
Manufactured exclusively at the Tochigi Plant in Kaminokawa, the R35 was a seriously impressive car when it premiered for two reasons. First and foremost, Nissan developed a four-seat gran turismo that could shame mid-engined exotics in a straight line and in the corners thanks to ATTESA ET-S, an evolution of the previous ATTESA E-TS Pro system.
$69,850 used to be the retail price for the first model year in the United States, undercutting the sixth-generation Corvette Z06. As far as value for money is concerned, the R35 ticked all the right boxes. On the other hand, most updates of the R35 in these past 15 years failed to make a difference.
In addition to the antiquated platform, the dual-clutch tranny is also showing its age. The most offensive thing about the R35 right now is the starting price. $113,540 for the Premium trim level and $210,740 for the NISMO is too much for such an old design, especially in comparison to the FPC V8-engined Corvette Z06 that retails from $105,300 sans taxes.
The R35, however, still is relevant because of its tuning potential and a wide array of aftermarket solutions. Pictured on a runway near the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, the blue-painted Nissan GT-R in the clip below produces in the ballpark of 700 horsepower while tipping the scales at just around 1,800 kilograms (3,968 pounds). Next to it, you’ll find a BMW compact luxury SUV with 800 horsepower on tap and a bit more weight.
Circa 200 kilograms (441 pounds) heavier than the Japanese icon, the X3 M Competition usually makes 503 ponies and 442 pound-feet (600 Nm) at the crankshaft of its twin-turbocharged sixer. BMW calls it the S58, and BMW also has a thing for underrating B58-based powerplants.
Even the Toyota GR Supra with the B58 produces a bit more than advertised, let alone a full-blooded M with a bonafide M engine. The German automaker is also known for superb transmission calibration, as well as one of the best launch control systems in the business. The question is, does the modified SUV stand a chance against the modified R35 in a straight line?
Have a wild guess, all things considered, including the way a torque-converter automatic shifts compared to a dual-clutch transmission. Unfortunately for GT-R enthusiasts, the Bimmer is quicker in both quarter-mile showdowns, crossing the line in 10.57 seconds on both occasions. The R35, on the other hand, had to make do with 10.91 and 11.01 seconds.
