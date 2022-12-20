Supercharged C5 Corvette Drags C6 Z06, Charger Hellcat, Mustang and Demon, Obliterates All

Anyone feeling a bit nostalgic about the age of pop-up headlights might want to raise a quarter-mile dragstrip racing eyebrow and throw a look at this new video from ‘DRACS.’
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has a spectacular feature locked on a white Corvette with pop-ups! All the action took place at the Beech Bend Raceway Park in Richardsville, KY, and was recently uploaded to the usual reel of quarter-mile shenanigans, on December 19th. Now, on with the brawls.
So, the main protagonist of this series of cool quarter-mile dragstrip encounters is a white C5 Chevrolet Corvette ‘sleeper.’ Do not even think for a second that just because we are dealing with a series that only existed between 1997 and 2004 to signal the end of the pop-up headlight era for ‘America’s sports car,’ this is going to be one of those bland features where everyone yawns and thinks they wasted their dragstrip time.
On the contrary, the first skirmish of the day puts everything into the proper perspective – especially the description revealing that we are dealing with a thoroughly modified, supercharged C5 Corvette (the host guesses Vortech or ProCharger shenanigans are at play). So, the ‘Vette duked it out with another Corvette, of the slightly newer C6 Z06 variety.
And the latter lost by ‘a mile’ as far as the 9.95s versus 11.45s elapsed times are concerned. Hey, maybe that was just a lucky break? No chance at all, judging by the subsequent skirmishes that lasted well into the evening and then continued into the night. The one at the 0:39 mark opposed the feisty Corvette to a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, but the Mopar failed to gain the upper hand (10.01s versus 10.24s).
It seems the Corvette driver was a great judge of rival characters, as proven by some of the ‘relaxed’ trap speeds that were well below what the opponents delivered when trying to catch them. The same happened with the clean-looking GMC truck at the 1:07 mark, which narrowly lost by way of 10.16s versus 10.3s ETs.
Then, of course, it was also time for a Blue Oval appearance. So, a Ford Mustang S-197 II made its way into the right lane and tried to recapture the honor for the stock Detroit Three crowd. Alas, it was to no avail, of course, given the supercharged ‘Vette made short work of the ‘Stang and left it feeling blue like its body after the 9.95s versus 11.79s result.
That return to nine-second form was probably a preface to the last skirmish of the day, against the mighty Dodge Demon, by the way. And it was one for the ages… though Mopar fans might still want to look away from the 9.84s versus 9.98s result!
