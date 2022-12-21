2024 Porsche Panamera Gets Spied Wearing Center-Lock Wheels

Porsche is testing another prototype of the upcoming Panamera, and it features something that has not been seen on a production Panamera so far. We are writing about center lock wheels, which are fitted to this prototype. It is an exotic choice, but not entirely surprising.
It is not surprising because Porsche offers center lock wheels on its GT cars, as well as on the 911 GTS, along with other versions of the 911. In other words, it is not entirely surprising to see center-lock wheels on a product of the Zuffenhausen brand, but it is the first time that a Panamera has been spotted with a set of these. At least, one that left a Porsche-owned facility with a set of center lock wheels, not the work of a tuning company.
We can observe a front bumper with big air intakes, as well as four visible tailpipes. Moreover, there are no fake exhausts or fake vents in sight, which is always good news for us. The rear of the vehicle has a light strip that may link the taillights, but it also has snow and ice right on the pieces that would reveal if it were so.
What are the odds, right? It is as if someone had put snow on that part of the vehicle on purpose. Since nobody would do that, we will consider it a coincidence and move on.
The prototype of the improved Panamera has been in the works for quite some time now, and we already know that it will also get an all-electric variant with its next-gen model. Until then, hybridization is the name of the game, so every version of the mid-cycle facelift of the Panamera is expected to feature one kind of electric assistance or another.
Porsche still uses key elements of the Type 971, as it calls the second-gen Panamera, on the body of this prototype, so we are writing about evolution, not a revolution in the range, but it is normal for this kind of improvement within the life of a model. This is more than just a simple facelift, as Porsche might keep the updated Panamera in the lineup for a few more years than initially expected.
According to the spy photographers who were on site when this prototype was being driven on public roads, as well as when others like it were seen in real life, this latest prototype is the loudest of them all. In other words, this one is not an EV, and it might feature the sportiest engine option in the range.
With center-lock wheels, as well as information regarding loudness, it is fair to expect a potentially sportier version of the Panamera, which may be called Turbo GT.
It may be a next-level update for the Panamera GTS, and the wheels would make it stand out from the crowd. For the moment, it is unclear what version Porsche will choose for the production model based on this prototype.
