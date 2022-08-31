Amid Production Delays, Chevrolet Offers New Videos to Disgruntled Corvette Z06 Customers

If you placed an order for the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 supercar, you must be annoyed by the constant production glitches that led to delivery delays. Thankfully, GM has you covered with two new videos explaining Z06’s suspension details and the Z07 performance package.
The videos were uploaded to the official Corvette Z06 website and on Chevrolet’s Youtube channel. Interestingly, both videos are unlisted on Youtube by mistake or design, so you cannot find them in search results. They don’t appear in the Z06 Academy Playlist either, so we thought linking them below was a good idea.
The videos were spotted by 455SDguy of MidEngineCorvetteForum.com, who also provided the links. One of the videos, titled “Amazing Agility,” details the suspension and ride on the Corvette Z06. Lead Development Engineer Aaron Link, Vehicle Performance Engineer Alex MacDonald, and Corvette Racing driver Tommy Milner speak about the Z06 engineering choices and handling performance. According to the video, the purpose was to make the Z06 feel like an extension of the driver. This means reacting intuitively and responsively to driver inputs, especially at high speeds.
The second video focuses on the Z07 Performance Package and how it turns the Corvette Z06 into a “track-dominating machine.” The package brings unique carbon-fiber wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires, carbon-ceramic brakes, and an aerodynamic package designed to squeeze every last drop of performance for the best lap times on the track. As Aaron Link puts it, “everything you need to go faster, stop better, turn harder.”
We’re not sure whether watching the videos is the same as driving the beast, but at least it is something to keep folks busy until their orders are fulfilled. Hopefully, it wouldn’t take long, although GM announced the intention to idle Bowling Green Assembly Plant again this week. According to spokesman David Barnas, “short-term supply chain disruptions” are to blame.
