It's the 2023 BMW X1 vs. the Moose Test: Can You Guess the Winner?

While most of us were spending time with our close ones, Km77 subjected the new-gen BMW X1 to the moose test. So, how did it do? In a few words, it didn’t impress, but it didn’t disappoint either.
Those of you who are still with us after reading that revealing first paragraph are interested in the technicalities too, like the exact model that was subjected to the evasive maneuver, and the best entry speed recorded.
When it comes to the first part, you are looking at the sDrive18d variant of the 2023 BMW X1, meaning that it has front-wheel drive and a 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW) diesel engine. The latter part was achieved at 74 kph (46 mph), with the driver noting that the ESC kicked in at higher speeds, affecting the trajectory and making the premium subcompact crossover from the Munich auto marque hit some cones. The vehicle sat on 19-inch wheels, wrapped in 245/45 Hankook Ventus S1 Evo 3 tires.
Having proved that it can safely perform an evasive maneuver and then get back to the initial lane, although it did fail the test, as the minimum entry speed has to be 77 kph (48 mph) in order to be considered a success, it was subjected to the slalom. Here, the stopwatch revealed 25.5 seconds at the end of the run, which places it on the same level as the Nissan Ariya. The Range Rover Sport did it in 26.1 seconds, and the Opel Astra, Peugeot e-2008, and Volkswagen Polo in 25.4, 25.3, and 25.2 seconds respectively. With 22.8 seconds, the Polestar 2 is still the king here.
Presented earlier this year, the third generation BMW X1 comes to life at the Regensburg factory in Germany, and it is based on the UKL2 platform. The construction is shared with the 1 Series hatchback, 2 Series Active Tourer minivan, and 2 Series Gran Coupe. The Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3 rival from BMW has a front-wheel drive construction, or front-biased all-wheel drive depending on the chosen model, and it can be had with a variety of powertrains, including gasoline, diesel, and hybrid, all of which come paired to a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, joined by the all-quiet iX1.
For now, the United States gets a single version of the 2023 BMW X1, the xDrive28i. It uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which is rated at 242 hp (245 ps / 180 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). The output is available between 4,500 and 6,500 rpm, and the torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm, and everything is transferred to the front-biased all-wheel drive system. The German automaker claims that the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) takes a very respectable 6.2 seconds, and that it averages 34 mpg (6.9 l/100 km). The x1 xDrive28i has an MSRP of $39,100.
