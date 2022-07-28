Third-Gen BMW X1 Gears Up for the Australian Market in Two Flavors

BMW Australia has announced the pricing and specification details for the 2023 X1 that will launch locally in the fourth quarter of the year.
Offered in two trim levels, the sDrive18i and xDrive20i, it starts at AU$53,900 (US$37,448), and AU$65,900 (US$45,785), respectively. The former is an FWD model, with a 115 kW (156 ps / 154 hp) and 230 Nm (170 lb-ft) of torque 1.5-liter three-pot. The latter uses the AWD system and a 2.0-liter four-banger, rated at 150 kW (204 ps / 201 hp) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft).
Choosing the base version of BMW’s third-gen X1 will get you 18-inch wheels, Sensatec upholstery, digital radio, navigation system with augmented reality, reversing camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging pad, two-zone climate control, and head-up display. The adaptive LED headlights are included too, next to a whole bunch of other gear, such as the auto-dimming rearview mirror, active cruise control with stop&go, blind spot monitor, parking assistant, drive recorder, and so on.
Besides the aforementioned equipment, the xDrive20i variant of the X1 adds additional stuff. For one, it features the front-biased all-wheel drive system, and rides on 19-inch wheels. It also gets heated front seats with electric adjustment and more safety gizmos, like the driving assistant professional with steering and lane control system.
On top of that, customers can further specify their premium subcompact crossover from the Munich brand with several extras, such as the metallic paint, panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon premium audio, and sliding rear seats. The entry-level can be had with the driving assistant professional, and electric seat adjustment for the front row. Moreover, the M Sport package, which is an AU$3,000 (US$2,084) upgrade limited to the xDrive20i, is available too, bringing M Sport 19-inch alloys, adaptive M suspension, dark interior trim, high gloss details, and M leather-wrapped steering wheel.
