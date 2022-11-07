And the Latest Car to Fail the Moose Test Is… the New Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Another vehicle has fallen victim to the infamous moose test, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Mind you, it was far from being a disastrous fail, but it was a fail nonetheless.
In order to pass the challenging maneuver that replicates what happens when the driver swerves to avoid an obstacle in the middle of the road and then tries to get back to the initial lane as quickly as possible, cars need to do it at an entry speed of at least 77 kph (48 mph), as per Km77's standards.
Needless to say that the new generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class didn’t manage that speed, as the fastest entry speed recorded, without the cones being scattered around, was 73 kph (45 mph). That was the best attempt under those conditions, and on the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric tires, measuring 225/45 at the front and 255/40 at the rear, wrapped around the 18-inch wheels.
According to Km77, the premium compact sedan, which was tested in the C 300 e specification, meaning that it packs a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a combined output of a little over 300 hp, left a good overall impression. The body roll was deemed as “reasonable,” and the ESC did not kick in during the maneuver.
As you can expect from a sports sedan that goes against the likes of the BMW 3 Series, it did not disappoint in the slalom test. It completed the course in 24.2 seconds, which, according to the Spanish YouTube channel, was identical to the Renault Megane E-Tech. The Ford Fiesta, Jaguar F-Pace, and Kia Sportage were clocked at 24.3 seconds each. Further up the chart, we find the Peugeot 308, Lexus NX, and BMW i4, which did it in 24.0 seconds, whereas the Polestar 2, in the Long Range, dual-motor configuration, is still the fastest so far, with 22.8 seconds recorded for the slalom run.
