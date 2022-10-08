2022 Audi RS 3 Takes Moose Test, Sadly Can't Do Better Than 75 KPH

RennSport is Audi’s way of designating high-performance models. The RS lineup kicks off with the A3-based RS 3, which levels up on the four-cylinder S3 with a five-cylinder engine that packs 401 horsepower and 369 pound-foot (500 Nm) from a displacement of 2.5 liters. The European version is good for 400 metric ponies and the same amount of torque.

