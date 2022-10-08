Audi Sport's RS Q E-Tron Rally Prototypes Finish the Morocco Rally, Dakar Is Next

The new Audi RS Q e-tron debuted at the Morocco Rally, which took place between October 1 - 6. The three driver pairings (Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist, Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger, and Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz) managed to complete the 2,300 desert kilometers (1,429 miles) in the prototypes.
The Morocco Rally was a great opportunity for Audi Sport to test its vehicles and prepare them for the Dakar Rally. The three rally cars already comply with the 2023 Dakar Rally regulations, and that’s why they started in Morocco outside the regular classification in the Open class.
Rolf Michl, Head of Audi Motorsport, said, “On demanding stages and varied terrain we were able to test the abilities of the driver teams and the cars in every situation. For us, the rally with its extreme dunes and stony landscapes was an essential element in the preparation for the Dakar Rally.”
The drivers experienced tough challenges on the six stages - harsh conditions with soaring heat and dense dust, repeated punctures, and navigation errors. However, they managed to verify the results from the previous tests in Europe and South Africa, and they were happy with the car’s performance.
Team Audi Sport also collected lots of data and learned valuable insights about the car, such as the battery’s state of charge under extreme stress or how the drivetrain and the suspension held up under tough loads. Moreover, none of the prototypes broke down or lost much time. The stages in Morocco are similar to the Dakar Rally, so it’s a good sign that the car held up in these harsh conditions.
The team will continue to prepare for the upcoming rally. Technicians will dismantle all three Audi RS Q e-tron cars, analyze their findings, and rebuild them by next month. Following a short functional test, the rally vehicles will be transported to Saudi Arabia, where the Dakar Rally will start on December 31.
