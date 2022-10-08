Audi Sport's RS Q E-Tron Rally Prototypes Finish the Morocco Rally, Dakar Is Next

The new Audi RS Q e-tron debuted at the Morocco Rally, which took place between October 1 - 6. The three driver pairings (Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist, Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger, and Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz) managed to complete the 2,300 desert kilometers (1,429 miles) in the prototypes.

