Audi R8 Off-Road Concept Looks Like a Great Digital Way to Continue the V10 Era

Audi is on a coupe spree these days, though that is not necessarily good news for enthusiasts of V10 shenanigans.
The Ingolstadt-based automaker has recently announced a new and very exclusive, 100-units limited Audi TT RS Coupe Iconic Edition that can only be had in Europe. It flaunts a cool aero body kit, an RS-specific Nardo Gray dress, carbon fiber goodies, and the trust-worthy 2.5-liter TFSI mill with 394 hp (400 ps) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque that’s good for a quattro sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.7s plus a maximum speed of 174 mph (280 kph).
But perhaps that is not enough for Audi coupe fans, so the German carmaker has also introduced the new R8 GT to bid farewell to the bonkers V10 gasoline unit with even more tail-happy antics. Just 333 units will be available around the world, and the official moniker says all about the details: 2023 Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD. A proper swan song, it seems. But what if even that is not enough?
Well, then, we need to jump across the virtual realm for an Audi R8 concept design stemming from the imagination of Mo Ismail, the pixel master better known as moaoun_moaoun on social media. This digital artist has a knack for off-road creations, and before turning into a Creative Designer at Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, and Dodge, he even pitted his CGI work to the ritzy world of racing video games.
So, here’s a little throwback of a bonkers Audi R8 off-road concept that would not look out of place if Turn 10 Studios (the creators of the Forza franchise) suddenly decided to develop something along the lines of a Mad Max video game. The deal between the artist and the company eventually fell through, but we still believe in him and the potential of a V10 Baja racer from Ingolstadt!
But perhaps that is not enough for Audi coupe fans, so the German carmaker has also introduced the new R8 GT to bid farewell to the bonkers V10 gasoline unit with even more tail-happy antics. Just 333 units will be available around the world, and the official moniker says all about the details: 2023 Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD. A proper swan song, it seems. But what if even that is not enough?
Well, then, we need to jump across the virtual realm for an Audi R8 concept design stemming from the imagination of Mo Ismail, the pixel master better known as moaoun_moaoun on social media. This digital artist has a knack for off-road creations, and before turning into a Creative Designer at Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, and Dodge, he even pitted his CGI work to the ritzy world of racing video games.
So, here’s a little throwback of a bonkers Audi R8 off-road concept that would not look out of place if Turn 10 Studios (the creators of the Forza franchise) suddenly decided to develop something along the lines of a Mad Max video game. The deal between the artist and the company eventually fell through, but we still believe in him and the potential of a V10 Baja racer from Ingolstadt!